June 17, 2024
Annapolis, US 85 F
Homestead Gardens
Events

Chesapeake High Alumni Join Together for Upcoming Mamma Mia Performances

This summer, alumni from Chesapeake High School will present Mamma Mia! The production is the first of its kind, with alumni from 1984 through 2024 joining forces to entertain local audiences.

Alumni have put together the entire production, from cast and crew to all production staff. “The CHS theater department had such an impact on the alumni. It is a joy to see everyone from different decades learning from each other, especially during such different phases of life, and to bond over their shared experiences,” said the show’s director Kristen Bishoff Lijewski. 

Mamma Mia! is the perfect show for summer, setting the tone with beachy scenery on a mythical Greek island. Donna is making preparations at her hotel for her daughter’s wedding day. Meanwhile, Sophie, the bride, is on a mission to find her real father and invites three potential candidates to the island the day before her wedding. The performance is a perfect reunion piece, as both the characters and actors reunite over fun and upbeat 70s pop music. We hope audiences enjoy this summer piece and have a reunion of their own!

The show will run on June 29th at 7 pm and June 30th at 2 pm in the auditorium at Chesapeake Senior High School in Pasadena, MD. Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/84600.

Close Menu