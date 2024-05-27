May 27, 2024
Annapolis, US
Annapolis Melting Pot Turns 22 with a Renovation!

Melting Pot, the nation’s premier fondue restaurant, is inviting guests to relax amid a fully refreshed restaurant with a modern look and feel at its Annapolis location at 2348 Solomons Island Road. Celebrating 22 years in the community, the Melting Pot transformation is part of Melting Pot Evolution, a company-wide initiative which is aimed at enhancing the dining atmosphere and experience in all its restaurants.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these changes at our restaurant,” said Kevin and Julie Mason, who began their Melting Pot journey as a server and manager, respectively, at the Arlington location before owning their own fondue restaurant in Annapolis. “It’s all about creating a space where our community and guests feel truly welcome. With a more open floor plan and flexible seating, along with fresh design touches, we’re making the fondue dining experience even more enjoyable without losing the warm hospitality we’re known for.”

Annapolis’ redesign features a more open, inviting floor plan with an open dining room designed to enhance the unique fondue experience and a designated, but easily visible bar area with new booth seating, where guests can enjoy a variety of high-level cocktails. The 184-seat, 7,200-square-foot restaurant also has all-new finishes, including fabrics, paint, artwork, and floating candle walls to add a warm, welcoming touch that encourages guests to gather and create memorable dining moments. The party room was also updated to accommodate flexible seating arrangements for different group sizes throughout the year.

Since 2002, Melting Pot has long been Annapolis’ go-to spot for practicing the Art of Fondue, turning dining into an interactive experience.  It’s the perfect place to celebrate any occasion – big or small – like getting engaged, having bachelorette parties, celebrating promotions or even good report cards. 

“We are excited to see franchisees like Julie and Kevin Mason build an amazing dining experience within their community,” said CEO Bob Johnston. “Melting Pot has historically been a place to build special moment memories, and now, with our updated experience, it is for the frequent diner looking for an incredible, consistent perfect night out.”

Melting Pot Annapolis is open Monday-Thursday 5-9 p.m., Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 3-10 p.m. and Sunday 2-9 p.m. For more information or to book a table, visit www.meltingpot.com/annapolis-md or call (410) 266-8004.

Pasadena’s Captain Kyle Butters Leads 22 Miles to Break Boundaries for Suicide Prevention

