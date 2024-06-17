Daily News Brief | June 17, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake,

Today…

Escapee has been apprehended on the Eastern Shore. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the third homicide of the year. The County Council passes a $2.3 billion budget. The SHA will be resurfacing a park and ride lot in South County for about a month. Providence of Maryland is hosting a special free screening at Maryland Hall tonight of the film “In A Different Key.” And, of course, we have some podcast news as well.

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, June 17th 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

What a fantastic weekend all around—for everyone but me! I somehow grabbed a hold of a summer cold late last week and was hacking away all weekend long!

And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up: Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 p.m. every night. I’ll drop a sign-up link in the show notes.

Daily News Recap Newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

James Cash Gregory, who escaped from the Anne Arundel Medical Center on June 13th, was apprehended by Maryland State Police in a Walmart on Kent Island in Queen Anne’s County. Initially detained at Jennifer Road Detention Center, by Court order, Gregory was moved to the hospital for medical treatment and placed under house arrest at the hospital, relieving the detention center of most of their responsibility. Shortly after an ankle monitor was installed, he fled the hospital. Authorities received a tamper alert near Truxtun Park in Annapolis, where the bracelet was found in a parked truck. Despite an initial sighting on Monroe Street, Gregory remained at large until his capture. It has not been released exactly how he got across the Bay Bridge, but we have heard from a law enforcement source that he may have taken a bus. But anyway, he was remanded back into custody and charged with escape. He has a bail review this morning at 10:30 am and my guess is that the judge may not order a house arrest this time!

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Severn. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1600 block of Meade Village Circle on June 14th and found Keion McKinney, aged 34, dead from gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigations suggest McKinney was targeted, with a male suspect shooting him in the rear yard of a townhome before fleeing the scene. There is no ongoing threat to the community. This is the third homicide of the year for the Anne Arundel County Police, with an additional one in the City of Annapolis.

The Anne Arundel County Council has narrowly passed the $2.3 billion Fiscal Year 2025 budget with a 4-3 vote along party lines. The budget focuses on public safety, education, community well-being, and environmental sustainability. It includes raises for police officers, new firefighter recruits, and hiring bonuses for detention officers. Investments support various programs, including Anne Arundel County Public Library and Anne Arundel Community College. The school’s request is fully funded. The budget also funds community and environmental initiatives such as the county food bank and the River Days Festival series. Despite some reallocations and adjustments, the budget maintains the county’s Triple-A bond rating. And because I am a geek, if you were to divide the budget by the number of residents in the County, it would work out to $3,833 per person. And here in the City of Annapolis, it works out to $5,026 per person- a 31% difference per capita!

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will start resurfacing the Bay Front Road (MD 258) Park-and-Ride lot in Bristol on June 17th. The project, expected to be finished by the end of the month, includes patching, milling, resurfacing, and new line striping. Nearby lots will be available for use. Work also involves resurfacing the entry ramps to southbound MD 4. Drivers are advised to stay alert and follow the temporary traffic signs. For real-time traffic conditions and project updates, visit the SHA’s website.

Providence of Maryland is hosting a free screening of the documentary “In A Different Key” at Maryland Hall in Annapolis tonight. The event, which promotes autism awareness and inclusivity, will start at 5:30 PM, with doors opening at 5:00 PM. A panel discussion featuring experts and advocates, including Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty, will follow the screening. The film, which documents the experiences of individuals with autism, marks its first public showing in Maryland. Registration is required, and attendees can sign up on MarylandHall.org . I took a peek and there seem to be many seats available in the main theater, so if you miss a pre-registration, I expect they will have room for you.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Yoda, who I need to check to see if he is still there. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, on the Local Business spotlight, we spoke with Bruce from AAA CERT, keeping us all safe–so if you missed it, give that a listen.

Remember. This Saturday is Eastport A Rockin’, and if you go to EastportARockin.com and use the code EOAEAR24 you will save $5 off all general admission tickets. And the weather looks spectacular!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Money Monday Report, and of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is also here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

