A Few Moments With Paula Poundstone

She has been killing it since the early 80s, and in a few weeks, Paula Poundstone will be killing it here in Annapolis!

And thankfully, she is returning to Annapolis and Rams Head On Stage on Saturday, June 22nd, for one show!

I love talking with Paula–she’s amazing. She has two speeds off and on; and “on” is at 100MPH. Of course, we chatted about her cats and dogs, but we also caught what’s on her playlist (eclectic) and what she plans to bring to her 2-hour show! And it’s all Paula– she also said she is not keen on sharing the stage!

And I think I talked her into being my guest a bit earlier at Eatport A Rockin’—it depends on the schedule, but she seemed game! Stay tuned!

Listen to this hilarious conversation, and then grab a pair of tickets to the funniest evening you will have in a long time!

