Life In The Area

More Hiatt at Rams Head On Stage! Bill Kirchen and John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band Too!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

APEX Commercial Band & Side Projects w/ Special Guest, Victor Provost

Monday, June 3

7:30pm | $10

John Hiatt (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand)

Tuesday, June 11

7:30pm | $105

Rhett Miller of Old 97’s

Wednesday, June 12

7:30pm | $27.50 Adv / $30 DOS

Bill Kirchen and Too Much Fun

Saturday, August 3

8pm | $30

Jamie McLean Band w. Jonathan Sloane Trio

Friday, August 30

8pm | $25

John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

Saturday, September 7

8pm | $55

The Pockets Reunion feat. Grainger

Thursday, September 26

7:30pm | $35

Lez Zeppelin

Friday, November 15

8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

05/05 Dan Navarro w. Jesse Lynn Madera

05/07 + 08 Al Di Meola: The Electric Years

05/09 Vienna Teng w. Jean Rohe

05/10 The Legend Lives On: A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot feat. Robin Bullock

05/11 Hawthorne Heights: Behind The Tears Tour w. Bike Routes

05/12 The Bill Withers Experience

05/15 Bodeans

05/16 David Sanborn Jazz Quartet

05/17 Louisiana Calling feat. The Sonny Landreth Band and The Iguanas

05/18 Sirens of Spring feat. Sweet Leda, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz

05/19 Leonid & Friends

05/20 John Hiatt w. Jeff LeBlanc

05/21 Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys

05/22 Scott Kirby w. Noah Robertson

05/23 The Washington Roast: An Unfiltered Bipartisan-Bashing Politically Incorrect Comedy For The People

05/24 Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour w/ Fancy Hagood

05/25 Lindsey Webster

05/26 Kim Waters

05/28 Mark & Maggie O’Connor

05/30 Anders Osborne

05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am

06/01 Comedian Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show

06/02 TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

06/03 Apex Commercial Band feat. Victor Provost

06/04 Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam

06/05 Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour

06/06 Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey

06/07 Scythian

06/08 Comedian Henry Cho

06/09 The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show feat. Pete Evick, Chad Stewart & Dean Cramer

06/11 John Hiatt (2nd Show Added By Popular Demand)

06/12 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s

06/13 The Blackbyrds

06/14 David Benoit With Big Band

06/15 Charles Esten

06/16 The Arcadian Wild (All Ages Matinee)

06/16 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Union

06/17 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of The Police

06/18 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Rae: Plum Red Lipstick Tour w/ Dixson

06/21 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain

06/22 Paula Poundstone

06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band

06/25 Quinn Sullivan

06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou

06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman

06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour

06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars

06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

