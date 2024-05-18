May 18, 2024
Robert Farley Joins Hyatt & Weber

Robert J. Farley, a seasoned civil litigator with nearly 40 years of experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in medical malpractice and personal injury cases, has joined the Annapolis-based Hyatt & Weber, P.A., as a partner. Since entering private practice in 1986, he has tried more than 250 jury trials to verdict in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia. In his new role at the law firm, his practice will also include professional license defense. 

The recipient of numerous honors from his peers and clients, Farley is among the National Trial Lawyers Association’s “Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers” in Maryland, was awarded “Litigator of the Year” by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers in 2022, received the AVVO Clients’ Choice Award in 2017 and was twice named to the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys’ “10 Best PI Attorneys in Maryland for Client Satisfaction” list. 

Farley earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law after graduating from Loyola College. After law school he clerked for Judge James F. Couch, Jr., of the Court of Appeals of Maryland. He is a member of the Maryland, District of Columbia and Virginia bars.

“We are proud to welcome Bob to our firm,” said Hyatt & Weber Founder and Managing Partner Alan J. Hyatt. “His extensive experience in medical malpractice, personal injury and professional license defense will complement our distinguished representation in these areas of the law.”  

Farley was raised in Prince George’s County and currently resides in Annapolis. 

Business Local News
