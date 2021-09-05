Despite 2 Home Runs, Bowie Baysox Fall to Somerset

The Baysox fell behind big early and a late power surge was not enough to bring them back as Somerset grabbed a huge win to win the series in Bowie, 7-3. With the defeat, the Baysox are now 1.5 games behind Somerset for a spot in the upcoming 2021 Double-A Northeast League Championship Series.

Trailing 6-0, the Baysox started to gain their footing via the long ball. Kyle Stowers hit a fastball up and in for a long home run down the line in right to get Bowie on the board. An inning later, Shayne Fontana hit his second home run of the series, a shot to right, to bring the Baysox within 6-2.

Stowers in the eighth inning did it again. He hit a moonshot well out to right for his second of the day, 17th of the season with Bowie and organization leading 24th of the season. The Baysox allowed one run in four innings of relief as Ryan Conroy worked two scoreless innings in the defeat.

But it wasn’t enough to propel the Baysox to victory. Somerset grabbed a fourth game in the six-game series.

The Baysox after an off-day head to Harrisburg, PA to take on the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, September 7th for the first of seven games next week. The first pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.

The Baysox return home for their final regular-season homestand against the Altoona Curve on September 14th, for a six-day, seven-game homestand starting with a doubleheader at 5:35 pm on the 14th

Order your 2021 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports