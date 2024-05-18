Local Business Spotlight: Marine Trades Association of Maryland

In Anne Arundel County, we are surrounded by water in a figurative sense. The Chesapeake Bay offers a myriad of opportunities for recreation, and with those come businesses! From boat sales to maintenance to marinas to education, and more! And that is where John Stefancik and the Marine Trades Association of Maryland come into play.

With recreation on the water so integral to our life, it is critical to have an advocate. The Marine Trades Association is the group that will advocate for good laws in the Maryland State House, offer training for safe experiences on the water, guide job seekers to a career in the marine trades (there are a ton), and even recycle that plastic shrink wrap that no one knows how to handle!

This organization’s tentacles are far-reaching and much-needed. And it has one of the most beautiful office locations, to boot!

Have a listen!

