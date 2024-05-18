May 18, 2024
Celebrating 20 Years of Revitalization and Innovation at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Twenty years ago, the future of Merriweather Post Pavilion was uncertain, facing potential closure. Today, the venue celebrates two decades of partnership with I.M.P., marked by extensive renovations and a legacy of successful events.

Jean Parker, General Manager of Merriweather, recalls the early days of the partnership in 2003: “Seth (Hurwitz) brought a refreshing outlook that changed everything when he took over operations.”

Under I.M.P.’s management since 2004, the venue has seen $65 million in upgrades, hosted 2,378 artists, and welcomed nearly 6 million visitors. Pollstar recently recognized it as the top-grossing amphitheatre globally in 2023.

Seth Hurwitz, owner of I.M.P., noted his initial role was to reinvigorate the venue’s music scene using his industry connections. “Now, everyone wants to play here. Artists and audiences love the atmosphere,” he said.

Were you there?

All images courtesy of Merriweather Post Pavilion and IMP

Significant enhancements include a revamped stage house to accommodate larger productions, a 48-foot rotating turntable for quick set changes, and upgraded audience facilities like a SkyLawn with grass seating. The venue now features advanced sound systems, LED screens, and green technologies, such as a major solar power initiative.

Brad Canfield, V.P. of Operations, outlined the strategic updates: “We envisioned what the best venue could be, and after years of planning and a $65 million investment, we implemented numerous innovative features.”

The Merriweather Post Pavilion continues to play a significant role in Maryland’s economy, generating over $1 billion in economic activity and supporting thousands of jobs.

Ken Ulman, former Howard County Executive, reflected on the venue’s importance: “Merriweather Post Pavilion is a cultural staple here, integral to our community and its values.”

“Seeing all the hard work, seeing the fruition of this vision, seeing the next generation now being able to enjoy shows here – it reminds us that we can make a difference,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “We can make things better for future generations.”

The Pavilion’s success story is a testament to the power of community and vision in preserving and enhancing a beloved cultural landmark.

