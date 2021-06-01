THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis Shuffles Up Election Process for Upcoming Election

| June 01, 2021, 04:21 PM

The year 2021 is a municipal election year in the City of Annapolis. Registered voters in the City residents will have the opportunity to vote for Mayor, representatives from each of the eight councilmanic wards to serve on the Annapolis City Council, and City Central Committees for Democratic and Republican parties. In September of 2020, the City’s appointed Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) approved the election calendar.

Key Dates in 2021 Election Calendar:

    • Monday, July 26 – deadline to file a Certificate of Candidacy; deadline to Certify Ballot Questions to the Board;
    • Monday, August 16 – Voter registration deadline to cast a ballot in the Primary Election;
    • Friday, September 17 – application for registered voters to request a regular absentee ballot for the Primary Election;
    • Tuesday, September 21 – Primary Election Day (voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.);
    • Monday, October 4 – Voter registration deadline to cast a ballot in the General Election;
    • Friday, October 29 – application for registered voters to request a regular absentee ballot for the General Election; and
    • Tuesday, November 2 – General Election Day  (voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.); and
      Monday, December 6 – Mayor and Aldermen/Alderwomen take the oath of office.

New in 2021:

All registered City of Annapolis voters will receive a mailed ballot for the Primary and General Elections (approved at the May 20, 2021 BOSE meeting).
Approved list of municipal election polling places and drop box locations:

Ward

Approved Location

Poll

Box

1

City Hall

Y

Y

2

Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library

Y

Y

3

Mt. Olive Community Life Center

Y

Y

4

American Legion Cook-Pinkney Post

Y

Y

5

Pip Moyer Rec Center

Y

Y

6

Eastport Community Center

Y

Y

7

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library

Y

Y

8

Eastport Fire Station

Y

Y

 

For campaign finance filing deadlines, candidate listings and biographies, and other election information, visit https://www.annapolis.gov/1702/2021-Elections-Information.

