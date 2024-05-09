Free USNA Band Armed Forces Day Concert

The Naval Academy Band Brass Ensemble will present a special Armed Forces Day concert at the Naval Academy’s Zimmermann Bandstand. Lt. Cmdr. Joel Borrelli-Boudreau will lead the band in an inspiring program of patriotic and popular music to celebrate and recognize the service and sacrifice of active duty U.S. military members and their families. The concert will also feature vocalist Dr. Nakia Verner.

Naval Academy Band concerts are free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. The Zimmermann Bandstand is located across the street from the Main Chapel on the grounds of the Academy. Limited seating is provided, and lawn chairs are welcome.

The general public is not allowed vehicle access, but pedestrian access is normally allowed for general visitation purposes, tours, and USNA special events. General visitation hours begin at sunrise and conclude at 5 p.m. or sunset, whichever is later, with a REAL ID-compliant government photo ID card. All persons over the age of 18 must have a valid government-issued picture ID such as a U.S.-issued driver’s license or a passport for non-U.S. citizens. Visitors under 19 without an ID must be escorted by a responsible adult with a valid ID at all times. Upon arrival, all visitors may undergo an ID and bag check and be screened through a magnetometer before entering the installation. Random personnel and vehicle searches will be conducted at all gates and throughout the installation.

Rain location: Mahan Hall on Maryland Ave inside the Naval Academy.

