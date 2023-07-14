July 14, 2023
Life In The Area

Kevin Walker & the Jazz Chronicles Coming Up at Tides & Tunes

Summer Concerts are back this year! The Annapolis Maritime Museum (AMM) will host weekly beachside concerts all summer long. Every Thursday from June 15th to August 17th  a different band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McNasby’s Museum campus at 723 Second Street, Annapolis.

“These concerts are meant to unite the community, create a sense of place, and to share the mission of the museum,” said Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Concerts are free; however, donations are gratefully accepted. Food and spirits are available for purchase. Beverage sales support the Museum’s education program. No outside alcohol is permitted. Bring a chair or blanket.

The Tides & Tunes sponsors include Genesis of Annapolis, Tri-State Marine, Annapolis Electric Boat Rentals, Kate Hopkins from Coldwell Banker Realty, SailTime, Next Big Thing Productions, GEORGE’S Beverage Company, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lyon Distilling, Bud Light, and Katcef Brothers.

If interested in becoming a sponsor, please get in touch with Kelly Swartout  [email protected].

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

