Grammy Award winner Darlene Love bringing Love For The Holidays to Maryland Hall

For 29 years, Darlene Love sang her #1 holiday classic “Christmas Baby Please Come Home” with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra. On December 17, she’ll sing it for Annapolis! Grammy Award Winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Darlene Love will perform live at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 7:30 pm. The “Love for the Holidays” show will feature Love’s legendary voice and warm, gracious stage presence. Tickets are $41-56 and now on sale.

Rolling Stone proclaimed Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love “one of the greatest singers of all time, while the New York Times declared that her “thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton’s guitar or Bob Dylan’s lyrics.” But perhaps Paul Shaffer says it even more concisely: “Darlene Love is Rock N’ Roll!” And Paul would know, Love performed her #1 holiday classic “Christmas Baby Please Come Home” with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on “The Late Show With David Letterman” every year for 29 years.

Since the early sixties, as part of Phil Spector’s wall of sound hit factory, this great lady has done it all…from major motion pictures to Broadway hits. In the early years of her career, Darlene’s background vocals as lead singer for The Blossoms behind The Righteous Brothers, Dionne Warwick, Marvin Gaye, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley (to name but a few) set the stage for her emergence as a star in her own right. Darlene Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and superb performances. She will set the stage for your holiday celebrations!

Tickets for Darlene Love at Maryland Hall on December 17, 2018 are $41-56. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more.

For more information or to buy tickets, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visit www.marylandhall.org . Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

