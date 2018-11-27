Traffic switch tomorrow (11/27) on Route 175 near Ft. Meade in Severn

Tomorrow, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform a temporary traffic switch onto the newly constructed lane on eastbound MD 175 (Annapolis Road) between Disney Road and Reece Road in Fort Meade. The traffic switch is part of the $16.3 million project to widen one-mile of MD 175 to a six-lane divided highway.

Crews will begin the traffic shift at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27. Motorists can expect single lane closures on eastbound MD 175 between Reece Road and Disney Road. The traffic switch should be complete by 3 p.m.

Motorists traveling on eastbound MD 175 near Meade Middle School will now turn right onto the newly constructed eastbound MD 175 lanes at MacArthur Road. The traffic shift is necessary for crews to continuing work at the eastbound MD 175/Reece Road intersection. This traffic shift is part of a project to widen MD 175. For more information about the project, please click herefor the project web page.

MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov.

