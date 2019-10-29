“Herrmann
Three teens arrested for attempted robbery

| October 29, 2019, 11:59 AM

On October 29, 2019 at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded for an attempted robbery of a citizen in the area of Fort Smallwood Road and Bar Harbor Road in Pasadena.

The adult male victim was approached by three unknown males in a silver minivan. One of the males displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim did not comply and the suspects left the area in the silver minivan.

A responding officer who observed the vehicle leaving the area stopped the van and detained the three suspects who were positively identified by the victim.

An air gun made to look exactly like a Glock handgun was recovered from one of the suspects.

Arrested:

Jordan Jerome Dunham

Jordan Jerome Dunham | 19 | 200 block of Green Mountain Court | Pasadena, Maryland

  • Armed Robbery
  • Robbery
  • Assault First Degree
  • Assault Second Degree
  • Reckless Endangerment

Adam Turner Gates | 16 | 2800 block of Apple Green Lane | Bowie, Maryland

Adam Turner Gates

  • Armed Robbery
  • Robbery
  • Assault First Degree
  • Assault Second Degree
  • Reckless Endangerment

Arthur Alexander Hoyte| 17 | 600 block of Crucible Court | Millersville, Maryland

Arthur Alexander Hoyt

  • Armed Robbery
  • Robbery
  • Assault First Degree
  • Assault Second Degree
  • Reckless Endangerment

