Daily News Brief | May 7, 2024

Two people were stabbed at Vibe nightclub. A toddler was shot in Severn. A teen was critically injured in a bike crash with a car. According to the NEA, teachers in Maryland are the 8th highest paid in the nation averaging $79,420. EVs now number 100,000 on Maryland Roads. And we have a list of suggestions for Mother's Day brunch.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

Yesterday in Annapolis, after Cinco de Mayo celebrations, a brawl broke out at the Vibe nightclub resulting in two males, aged 17 and 21, being stabbed. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating, but no suspects have been identified yet. The victims received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Yesterday in Annapolis, after Cinco de Mayo celebrations, a brawl broke out at the Vibe nightclub resulting in two males, aged 17 and 21, being stabbed. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating, but no suspects have been identified yet. The victims received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

In a separate incident in Severn on the evening of May 3rd, police responded to gunshots in the vicinity of Stillmeadows Road and Averill Court. A two-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound inside a residence and, after receiving emergency care, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. What is concerning here is that this was not deemed an accidental shooting, and police are looking for a suspect. The investigation continues with police urging anyone with information to come forward.

Another very sad incident occurred on May 5th at Jumpers Hole Road and Sylvan Avenue in Severna Park, where a 13-year-old bicyclist collided with a car, suffering life-threatening injuries. The crash, involving a 2013 Honda Accord and the young cyclist from Millersville, is currently under thorough investigation by police but they believe the bicyclist turned in front of the vehicle. The driver of the car remained at the scene.

In education news, some good news for teachers! Maryland ranks eighth in the U.S. for teacher pay, with an average salary of $79,420 as reported by the National Education Association. Despite salaries well above the national average, the pay gap persists for Maryland teachers compared to other college-educated professionals, with ongoing concerns about attracting and retaining talented educators due to economic challenges. The NEA report did not consider how much it costs to live in Maryland!

Electric vehicle registrations in Maryland have surpassed 100,000, marking a significant milestone in the state’s push toward zero-emission transportation. The Moore-Miller Administration highlights a 59 percent increase in EV registrations since January 2023, driven by various state and federal incentives aimed at reducing vehicle emissions and expanding charging infrastructure. And with those 100,000 EVs on the road, the Moore-Miller administration is figuring out how to replace the gas tax that these cars are not paying!

With Mother’s Day around the corner, we just listed a diverse array of brunch spots in the area preparing to host celebratory meals for moms. Our list is formal and casual, high-end and low-end, super local, and worth the drive! All offer special menus and experiences, from waterfront views to gourmet buffets—all for mom! And remember, Mother’s Day is this Sunday—you still have some time to shop and make a reservation!

