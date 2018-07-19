Orioles deal Machado to Dodgers, prospects assigned to Bowie and Norfolk

The Orioles today announced that they have acquired OF YUSNIEL DÍAZ, INF RYLAN BANNON, INF BREYVIC VALERA, RHP DEAN KREMER, and RHP ZACH POP from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for INF MANNY MACHADO. Valera has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, while Díaz, Bannon, Kremer, and Pop have been assigned to Double-A Bowie.

Díaz, 21, batted .314/.428/.477 (69-for-220) with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 36 runs, and 30 RBI in 59 games for Double-A Tulsa. His .428 on-base percentage currently ranks second-highest in the Texas League. Over 258 career minor league games, Diaz hit .288/.363/.437 (285-for-989) with 41 doubles, 14 triples, 26 home runs, 142 runs, and 139 RBI. He was selected to participate in the 2017 Rising Stars Game at the Arizona Fall League. He was a 2018 non-roster Spring Training invitee. He was named to the World Team for the 2018 MLB Futures Game and became only the second player ever to homer twice in the game. Díaz is currently ranked as the 84th overall prospect in Major League Baseball and the fourth-best prospect in the Dodgers organization by MLB.com. He was originally signed by the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent on November 21, 2015.

Bannon, 22, batted .296/.402/.559 (100-for-338) with 17 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 58 runs, and 61 RBI in 89 games for Class A-Advanced Rancho Cucamonga this season. Over 129 career minor league games, Bannon hit .308/.409/.569 (150-for-487) with 25 doubles, six triples, 30 home runs, 97 runs, and 91 RBI. He was named a 2017 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star and to the 2017 Baseball America Rookie League All-Star team. He has been twice named California League Player of the Week this season and was named a California League Mid-Season All-Star. He leads the California League with 20 home runs and a .402 on-base percentage. Bannon is currently ranked as the Dodgers 27th-best prospect according to MLB.com. He was originally selected in the eighth round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Kremer, 22, went a combined 6-3 with a 3.03 ERA (29 ER/86.0 IP) and 125 strikeouts against just 29 walks in 17 starts between Class A-Advanced Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa this season. He spent most of the year with Rancho Cucamonga, pitching to a record of 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA (29 ER/79.0 IP) in 16 starts before being promoted to Tulsa on July 5. In his Double-A debut, Kremer worked 7.0-shutout innings, allowing three hits with three walks and a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts. Over 62 career games (29 starts), he has gone 9-8 with a 3.78 ERA (83 ER/197.2 IP) and 256 strikeouts. He was named a 2018 California League Mid-Season All-Star, and currently ranks as the 28th-best prospect in the Dodgers organization, according to MLB.com. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the 14th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

Pop, 21, made 30 appearances between Class-A Great Lakes and Class-A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga this season, going a combined 1-2 with seven saves, a 1.04 ERA (5 ER/43.1 IP), and 47 strikeouts against 13 walks. He went 1-2 with seven saves, a 0.93 ERA (5 ER/48.1 IP), and 52 strikeouts in 35 career minor league games. He was promoted to Double-A Tulsa on July 16 after allowing one run in his last 40.2 innings pitched. He went 0-2 with a 2.20 ERA (4 ER/16.1 IP) and 24 strikeouts in 11 games for Class-A Great Lakes. He appeared in 19 games for Class A-Advanced Rancho Cucamonga, going 1-0 with seven saves, a 0.33 ERA (1 ER/27.0 IP), and 23 strikeouts. Pop was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft by the Dodgers.

Machado, 26, played 109 games for the Baysox in 2012—the most games at any Orioles affiliate. He is the only Oriole in franchise history to have three-straight seasons of at least 30 doubles and at least 30 home runs. Machado was originally selected by the Orioles in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports