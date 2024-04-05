Daily News Brief | April 5, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A Severn man gets a 50-year sentence for the killing of Amari Tydings in Annapolis. The Historic Preservation Commission gave the green light for the City Dock Project in Annapolis, now the City needs to find a way to pay for it. We have a hotline to report debris from the Key Bridge collapse. Anne Arundel County received AAA bomnd ratings from not one, not two, but all three rating agencies! We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod with the Inner West Street Association, and we meet Stella in Canines & Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 5th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Yesterday was a “get S done” kinda day. Started with a dental cleaning at 7am at Morabito Family Dentistry. An ICST meeting at Annapolis High. A podcast on an amazing film showing on Sunday and getting ahead of all the work I am gonna miss today and this weekend because I always play hookie for the Annapolis Film Festival! But for now, we have some news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Dyamonick Gray, a 20-year-old from Severn, received 50 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Amari Tydings in Annapolis back in June of 2023. Amari was not the intended target but was in a car parked at HACA’s Harbour House Apartments. Amari was 26 and left behind a child!

In a significant development for Annapolis, the City Dock Park and flood resiliency project received its final approval from the Historic Preservation Commission on March 28. Now, the City needs to figure out how to fund the $71 million project. They are waiting to hear about a $32 million FEMA grant. The plan includes a raised earthen berm, new amenities including performance stages, a pergola and a splash park with fountains. To be continued!

The Baltimore Key Bridge collapse continues to impact surrounding areas, with debris from the incident reaching many beaches and shores in Anne Arundel County. Residents, concerned about potential contaminants, have been advised not to touch the debris and report it to the Debris Reporting Hotline at 410-205-6625. The cleanup process, managed by the Joint Unified Command, is expected to affect local recreational activities.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the county’s triple-A rating from Fitch, Moody’s, AND Standard and Poor’s (S & P) for the second time in its history. This rating, which reflects the county’s economic stability, fiscal management, and low long-term liability, highlights the success of the county’s financial strategies during times of economic uncertainty. The county’s stable outlook is attributed to its economic foundations and effective management strategies by the administration and council. So kudos to Chris Trumbauer who is really steering that ship as the County’s Budget Officer!

Let’s talk events! Today through Sunday– the Annapolis Film Festival. Tickets and Passes at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org. Check out the bonus pods we did, but my recommendations are Suze, UnBroken, You Will Not Replace Us, Unfurling the World, Possum Trot, and First We Bombed New Mexico. But there are a bunch of great ones!

Tomorrow at the fairgrounds, it is the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival to kick off festival season! They have the OG of wings–Anchor Bar there and more than 30 wing vendors which translates into literally hundreds of flavors! Live music and contests and games. You can save 50% on all of your tickets at ABCEventsInc.com by using the code EOA. So don’t get them at the gate–get them before midnight tonight and save half!

Sunday at the fairgrounds, the inaugural Asian-American Festival. I do not have a discount code for this but this should be a great event as well featuring a lot of cultural activities, food, drink and music. Tickets for that are on EventBrite–just search for it!

And you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. We spke with Audrey from the Inner West Street Association about all the events this summer and a special one coming up on the 21st!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Stella! She’s a three-year-old Chihuahua and a recent surrender at the shelter– make he stay short and listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt her!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! And enjoy a movie or two! Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

