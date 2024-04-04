Mayor to Host Two Films at City Hall on Sunday

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will host a ‘Cycling Revolution’ movie screening at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The feature film Together We Cycle tells the story of how the Netherlands moved from a post-war car-centric culture to a pedestrian and cycling-focused culture during the 1980s and 1990s. It is an exploration into the egalitarian nature of cycling and its less obvious effects on a city’s planning and development, its residents, and society as a whole (70 minutes).

Before the feature, a five-minute short film titled “Annapolis Goes Dutch” will also be screened. This short showcases the City of Annapolis’s November 2023 study tour of cycling and resilience in the Netherlands and some of the critical learning that resulted.

Participants are encouraged to meet at Germantown Elementary School at 2:30 p.m. and bike to City Hall where numerous bike racks will be available.

Following the screening, Annapolis Alderman Rob Savidge, Meg Young of the Maryland Department of Transportation, Jon Korin of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel, and Tanya Asman of Anne Arundel County will participate in a panel discussion moderated by William Rowel. Themes of the discussion will include how the Dutch worked to create safe cycling infrastructure and whether Maryland and Annapolis planners can encourage a similar cycling revolution by building safer infrastructure here in our local communities.

“If we are going to get our arms around the climate crisis, we have to think about different modes of transportation,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Annapolis is a compact City, perfectly suited for pedestrians and cyclists. But not if you’ve got to risk your life to do it. We have to think about a future where pedestrians and bicyclists have safe infrastructure to get to jobs and recreational opportunities. The Dutch began this shift forty years ago and we need look no further than their model for how we can do the same.”

The movie screening is free, but tickets are required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-hall-cycling-films-showcase-tickets-861739274367

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

