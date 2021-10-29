October 29, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Stormy Weather. Clydesdales and Military Bowl Kick Off. Bridge Closure.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…High tides, high winds, and rain are the big story. Rabid raccoon in Severna Park. Clydesdales coming to West Annapolis and we’re kicking off the Military Bowl season at Heroes Pub on November 11th! The #GreatAnnapolisPumpkin has been carved–check them out. Last weekend for Cash for Schools at K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza, and Soul. And last chance to catch Romeo and Juliet at the Classic Theatre of Maryland. A reminder about the closure of the Bay Bridge to accommodate the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run/Walk on Sunday. A bonus pod dropped yesterday afternoon about #JustOneSweater and I am REALLY excited about the two upcoming local business spotlights–Galway Bay’s Egg Nog and Monica from Bread & Butter Kitchen! Happy Halloween everyone!

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 29th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

2021 is flying by so fast. The next time we meet on the DNB will be in November. Hey quick update..yesterday I told you about the free pizza at City Dock…with the predicted flooding (more from George on that in a bit) but they moved it to School Street–the little street that runs between Church and State Circles…1a am to 3 pm go get your free pizza from Gerry’s Pizza and stop Gerrymandering. But before you do that, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The big news is the rain and the wind and the high tides. This is no joke and George will have more on it in a bit, but high tides today are at noon and midnight, Saturday at 1 pm, Sunday at 2 am and 2 pm. Expected to be 3.5 to 5.3 feet over normal. And this is the third-highest surge since 1933. 1933 saw 6.17 feet, 1955 saw 4.98 feet, and 2003 and TS Isabel had 7.16 feet. Take this seriously. Sandbag if you regularly flood. Be careful. Do not drive through flooded streets. Expect traffic delays. And if I were you, I’d avoid the Eastport bridge entirely.

The Health Department is warning Severna Parkians about a rabid raccoon. It was near the intersection of Wellburton and Faircastle in the Chartwell community on October 26th. If you or your pet come into contact with a raccoon..or if your pet has some unexplained wounds–call the health department and get tested. Their number is 443-222-7254.

I am excited about this. We knew the Clydesdales were coming back for the Military Bowl Parade, but yesterday I confirmed that they are also coming back to West Annapolis on December 26th (it’s a Sunday) for Miracle on Annapolis Street. From 11 am to 5 pm it will be a fest with food trucks, games, shops will be open and vendors, and of course the chance to get up close to the Clydesdales as they parade around the block. The Military Bowl game is slated for 230pm on the 27th and tickets will be on sale Monday at MilitaryBowl.org And to sort of kick off the whole bowl thing–on November 11th…Veterans Day, we will be with Katcef Brothers and Budweiser at Heroes Pub in West Annapolis to kick off the Who’s Your Hero promotion. We’ll be doing a live podcast and there will be swag, but come on over after 2 pm and tell us about a hero in your life–you could win a spot in the parade and a great game package including tickets to the game and a whole lot more. We’ll start recording at 3 pm, but definitely stay for the fun and the wings–Kurt and Leila do them SO well!

Yesterday, the giant pumpkins around town were carved. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership enlisted several artists, including Skribe–one of my faves…to carve the pumpkins. So now take that selfie and post it to social media with #GreatAnnapolisPumpkin and you could score a gift card! They are at The Graduate Hotel, outside the Visit Annapolis Visitor’s Center, St. Anne’s Church, and Market House! And if you dig Aaron…aka Skribe’s work..he’s opening an art show at 49 West on Halloween.

This weekend is your last to help out K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Soul, and Ledo Pizza help out our local schools. When you check out, you can donate a few dollars to a specific school and the four local businesses will match your donation up to $30 grand! And believe me, all of the local schools need it! But you have to do it by the end of this month.

Time is also running out for Romeo and Juliet at the Classic Theatre of Maryland. This is the final weekend of this fantastic production so with the rain–might be a perfect weekend to see it! Tickets at classictheatremaryland.org

Saturday from noon to 4 pm is the Annapolis Town Center Fall Fest. DJ, games, food trucks, cocktail bar, a cool Thriller inspired activity (sort of mysterious), and much more. This is an outdoor event so you want to watch the weather… and it is light rain or shine. Oh, and the first 300 kids will get a bag of treats!

And a reminder that the Eastbound span of the Bay Bridge will close at 12:01 am on Sunday morning and remain closed until 2:00 pm on Sunday afternoon for the Bay Bridge Run/Walk. The westbound span will be open for two-way traffic with the middle lane closed and the MDTA is predicting significant delays. And apparently, the MDTA hates Halloween because they have forbidden anyone from wearing a costume at the event! Halloween Scrooge!

OK so that’s it for the news news but here’s some podcast news for you. Yesterday afternoon we dropped a bonus pod with Lisa from Just One Sweater–give it a listen and find a single sweater and see if you can’t help someone stay warm this winter. George had a weather update yesterday as well and depending on how bad this gets, there may be additional updates over the weekend. Our local business spotlight this weekend is a yummy one– Anthony and Sean from Galway Bay talking about their magical egg nog and egg nog ice cream. And next weekend it is Monica, or as some refer to her as St. Monica, from Bread and Butter Kitchen–that will be rated adults only as we totally debunk that saint thing. Whew!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and to Scott Gibson, Alderman for Ward 2!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, have a great Halloween, don’t eat too much candy, and egg the houses that give out apples or circus peanuts. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

