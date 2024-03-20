Honorees Announced for 6th Annual Michelle Obama Awards

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Carl Snowden, Convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders (CAAL) will honor 14 remarkable female advocates during the 6th Annual Michelle Obama Awards. This year’s ceremony will take place at Maryland Hall on March 25, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

“This year’s theme reminds us of the pivotal role women play in advancing social justice, breaking barriers, and fostering a more inclusive society,” said County Executive Pittman. “I am thrilled to recognize the work that these fourteen extraordinary women do to help make Anne Arundel County The Best Place – For All.”

The theme of this year’s program is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.” Honorees will include local leaders who work to advance equity and justice within our communities. The event will feature a musical selection from Ron-Shaye Clark, a ballet performance by Zorin Perry, award presentations by Office of Equity and Human Rights’ Director Asha Smith, and a keynote address by Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Honorees include:

Faye Allen Belt Karen Theimer Brown Dr. Maisha Gillins Mikel Hicks Ginina A. Jackson-Stevenson Tatiana J Klein Enid Collinson Lee Kellie Michele McCants-Price Ellen O. Moyer Janet Owens Leah Aiello Paley Lisa Shore Toni Strong Pratt Juanita Banks-Whittington

“We named this award after Michelle Obama because she personified the progress that women have made in our nation,” noted Carl Snowden.

The Michelle Obama Awards program occurs annually during Women’s History Month to celebrate remarkable women across the county who recognize the need to eradicate bias and discrimination from our lives and institutions. It is named after former First Lady Michelle Obama, who serves as a role model for women and advocates for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, health, and wellness.

To read the short bios of the honorees and register for the event, visit aacounty.org/moawards.

