AI in the Workplace: Friend or Foe? Exploring the Impact of Automation

What’s the Fuss?

Did you know that artificial intelligence could automate 50% of all jobs in 10 to 20 years? According to IBM, 34% of companies currently use AI, and an additional 42% are exploring it.

What does this mean for us? What is AI ‒ a tool that will help improve efficiency or a revolution that takes away the work of many? Is this our reliable helper or a malicious rival? Of course, AI raises many questions, especially for writers and marketers. Should they create texts themselves or rely on Chat GPT to be more efficient?

Workplace Transformation Started by AI

AI technologies are being implemented almost everywhere these days. Any business, government agency, production or trade structure, logistics, educational and medical institutions ‒ all these are areas where virtual assistants are used.

AI is great at optimizing the work of many companies. The introduction of AI into offices significantly increases profits since it can take on plenty of tasks. For example, AI tools analyze competitors, predict challenges, sort requests, and quickly send the client to the right specialist.

In marketing, the best AI tools are used to personalize customer recommendations, predict demand, and improve customer experience by analyzing consumer behavior and the products offered to them.

Virtual assistants improve the lives of HR managers and executives, too. Algorithms assess applicants’ skills, conduct an initial interview with them and later help with the adaptation of a new employee.

AI writing tools are a completely different area. They can compose emails, come up with any text (from novels to school essays) and create spreadsheets. In general, if we take OpenAI as an example, we can tell it has the following capabilities:

Text translation;

Text correction;

Creating presentations and ideas;

Research.

Everything related to writing and content creation is becoming much easier and faster.

Advantages of AI

Now, let’s focus on GPT chat and its key features, as it’s the most popular AI tool so far. Its appearance in November 2022 became a real sensation as the system works very quickly and simply. You enter a request in the infobox ‒ it looks like you are communicating with a real person. The tool performs various tasks for you, such as collecting data, translating texts, creating plans and strategies, and so on.

It is impossible to underestimate how fast the chat works. Basically, it gives an answer in a couple of seconds. First, you will save a lot of time, and second, it is absolutely free, so there is no need to waste financial resources. Third, the chat design is very intuitive, so the user experience will be great.

Here’s everything you need to know about the benefits of AI services:

High speed and accuracy of data processing;

and accuracy of data processing; Automation of routine tasks. AI performs tasks that require multiple and similar actions, which improves work efficiency;

of routine tasks. AI performs tasks that require multiple and similar actions, which improves work efficiency; Improving the quality of decisions made. AI helps make decisions using data that was previously unavailable, which can lead to better results in business, science, and education;

of decisions made. AI helps make decisions using data that was previously unavailable, which can lead to better results in business, science, and education; Opportunity to build new business models and technologies.

So far, it’s all about efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Companies that implement AI into their workflow perform better and reach their goals faster than those that refuse to do so.

However, you can’t delegate everything to AI because it poses certain risks as well.

Pitfalls of AI

There are always two sides of the coin, so here are the disadvantages of AI writing services to consider:

Predictability . It certainly lacks creativity and an original approach; basically, AI only compiles pieces of data it was trained on to give a meaningful response.

. It certainly lacks creativity and an original approach; basically, AI only compiles pieces of data it was trained on to give a meaningful response. High likelihood of plagiarism ‒ again, AI tools often don’t give credit to the sources they use. You have to double-check the output for the uniqueness level.

‒ again, AI tools often don’t give credit to the sources they use. You have to double-check the output for the uniqueness level. Unreliable sources . What if the information was taken from an untrustworthy site? Fact-checking is a must if you need accurate and up-to-date information.

. What if the information was taken from an untrustworthy site? Fact-checking is a must if you need accurate and up-to-date information. Quality problems. Are you about to do an in-depth analysis and research? The risk is that the text may be filled with inaccuracies and hallucinated responses, so you will spend twice as much time editing it.

Insufficient data . Chat GPT, as well as other similar LLMs, requires a lot of data to train and tune its algorithms, which can be a problem if there isn’t enough data.

. Chat GPT, as well as other similar LLMs, requires a lot of data to train and tune its algorithms, which can be a problem if there isn’t enough data. Security and privacy risks . The use of AI may result in security risks if you share sensitive or confidential information with the tool.

. The use of AI may result in security risks if you share sensitive or confidential information with the tool. Imperfection of algorithms . AI algorithms may contain errors and inaccuracies, which may lead to varying results and performance gaps.

. AI algorithms may contain errors and inaccuracies, which may lead to varying results and performance gaps. Possibility of replacing people. This is rather an ethical problem, but AI’s domination could lead to job losses and other social problems.

We must assess the risks wisely and be cautious about using AI at work. It’s better to have clearly established rules in place when it comes to delegating routine tasks to AI.

How to Balance Human Approach and AI Benefits?

AI assistants are constantly learning. Those who actively use them may have noticed that the quality of the output depends on the quality of the request. We have collected tips on how to use AI tools to receive the best results. Let’s follow through with the most hyped tool.

ChatGPT was trained on data in many languages, but the amount of English text in the training materials is larger than all others. Therefore, requests in English will help ChatGPT understand your question better. Define a role. For example, you can ask ChatGPT to pretend to be a lawyer or film critic ‒ the only limit is your imagination. Describe your preferred answer difficulty. If you need ChatGPT to explain what neural networks are, you are likely to receive a Wikipedia-style answer full of complicated terms. Define your limitations. This helps avoid misinformation and also makes the answers more relevant to your goal. For instance, limit the text to 1000 words or use only 5 sources. Specify the basic query you want the AI to fulfill. For example, you need a script for a YouTube video named “How to Draw a Picture in the Impressionist Style?” By submitting this request, you will most likely receive a numbered list of 7-10 items. Be sure to re-read the results several times, check the accuracy of the text, and eliminate errors.

To Wrap It Up

Of course, AI is changing the approach to work processes in many areas, be it education, marketing, finance, medicine, management, and so on. With virtual assistants, we can save plenty of time as the tools take on routine tasks that still demand a lot of energy.

Whether it’s translating texts, collecting information, or creating a plan, OpenAI will handle it if you formulate the request correctly. However, be sure to double-check the accuracy, originality, sources’ reliability, and validity of the result.

If you keep all the pitfalls in mind, you will be only able to use AI to your advantage. But remember that you can’t rely on tools 100%; sometimes, human input is priceless.

When it comes to human experts, they can’t beat AI tools in turnaround times, but they’re still unrivaled in creativity and critical thinking. The bottom line is to distinguish when to choose which.

