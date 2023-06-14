June 14, 2023
How COTI is Tackling the Issue of Volatility in Cryptocurrency Payments

Cryptocurrency has become one of the most revolutionary technologies in recent years, with Bitcoin being the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. The popularity of cryptocurrencies has brought with it a lot of benefits, including faster and more secure transactions. However, it also brings its own set of challenges, including volatility.

Volatility in cryptocurrency has been a major concern for both buyers and sellers. It refers to the tendency of the cryptocurrency’s price to fluctuate wildly and unpredictably, making it difficult for users to use it as a reliable means of payment. This is where COTI comes in – a blockchain-based platform that offers a unique solution to the problem of volatility in cryptocurrency payments. So, if you are planning to trade Bitcoin, you may consider using a reliable trading platform such as The News Spy site.

What is COTI?

COTI, which stands for Currency of the Internet, is a blockchain-based platform offering various financial services, including payments, remittances, and more. The platform was designed to offer a more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable alternative to traditional payment systems. The COTI network is powered by its native token, COTI, which is used to pay transaction fees and access various services on the platform.

COTI’s Solution to Volatility

One of the biggest challenges of using cryptocurrency as a means of payment is its volatility. The value of most cryptocurrencies can fluctuate significantly, making it difficult for merchants to price their products and services stably and reliably. This is where COTI comes in.

COTI has developed a unique technology called Trustchain, which is designed to eliminate the problem of volatility in cryptocurrency payments. Trustchain is a proprietary algorithm that combines machine learning, big data analysis, and artificial intelligence to ensure that every transaction is settled instantly and without any price volatility.

How Trustchain Works

Trustchain works by predicting the likelihood of a successful transaction based on various factors, including the transaction history of the buyer and seller, the market conditions, and other relevant data. If the algorithm determines that a transaction will fail, it automatically cancels the transaction and refunds the buyer’s funds.

On the other hand, if the algorithm determines that a transaction is likely to be successful, it locks in the price at the time of the transaction, ensuring that the buyer and seller are protected from price volatility. This allows merchants to price their products and services stably and reliably, making it easier for them to accept cryptocurrency payments.

Benefits of Using COTI

COTI’s Trustchain technology offers several benefits to users, including:

  • Eliminates volatility: Trustchain eliminates the volatility problem in cryptocurrency payments, making it easier for merchants to price their products and services stably and reliably.
  • Faster transactions: COTI’s platform offers faster transaction times than traditional payment systems, allowing users to send and receive payments instantly.
  • Lower fees: COTI’s transaction fees are lower than those charged by traditional payment systems, making it a more cost-effective alternative.
  • Enhanced security: COTI’s platform is built on blockchain technology, which offers enhanced security and transparency compared to traditional payment systems.

Conclusion

COTI’s Trustchain technology offers a unique solution to the problem of volatility in cryptocurrency payments. By eliminating the volatility problem, COTI’s platform offers a more stable and reliable alternative to traditional payment systems. With faster transactions, lower fees, and enhanced security, COTI is quickly becoming popular for users looking for a better way to make cryptocurrency payments.

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

