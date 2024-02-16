Top Tips for After-Dinner Entertainment when Hosting a Dinner Party

At this time of year, it can be the ideal opportunity to host a dinner party for close friends and family members. The New Year celebrations have passed, and the first few months of 2024 are likely to be quiet for most people in terms of social engagements. If you have a flair for cooking and some excellent recipe ideas, throwing a dinner party can be the ideal way to highlight your culinary skills while enjoying good company.

However, it is also important to think about the fun activities that your guests can take part in during the evening rather than simply focusing all your efforts on the food. The following article contains some top tips for after-dinner entertainment. These may be suitable for a wide range of guests who will surely enjoy the added fun of these activities.

Try the icebreaking fun of a sticky note game

A common but incredibly popular after-dinner game for you and your guests is the “sticky note game” (also known as the “Who am I?” game). As these descriptions suggest, the dinner party guests each write the name of a well-known celebrity or historical figure on a piece of sticky note paper. These notes are then swapped with other guests and attached to their foreheads. Each person takes turns to ask questions about their note, attempting to guess the name written on it in the shortest possible time. This is a perfect way to break the ice after a delicious meal and can help to create a lively and fun atmosphere for you and your guests. It also requires little in the way of preparation, making it ideal if your meal will take a long time to prepare and cook.

For thrill-seeking adults

An estimated 1.6 billion people around the world gamble online regularly. It is highly likely that some or many of your dinner party guests will enjoy the idea of playing at a professionally run online casino, such as can be found at https://www.stellarspins.net/en. Here, your guests will be able to enjoy a range of slot machine and card games, some of which require little prior gaming knowledge, making them perfect for beginners. In addition, such sites offer attractive welcome bonuses, including free spins and additional funds to play with. Consider streaming the action from your guests’ smartphones to your smart TV. This will ensure that any guests who do not wish to play can still watch the excitement unfold, making it more of a group event.

Curate a themed playlist

Your guests will enjoy listening to tasteful music as they dine and will also like the idea of listening to more upbeat, party music as a form of after-dinner entertainment. Making a themed dinner party playlist is incredibly easy to do and can be as simple as taking pre-existing playlists of a certain genre or era. Search online at music streaming sites such as Spotify to find inspiration for your dinner party playlist. You can even take this a step further by hosting a music-themed dinner party, with guests arriving dressed as their favorite music artists from the time or genre that you choose.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

