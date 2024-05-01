Daily News Brief | May 1, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Davidsonville man arrested for child sexual assault. Annapolis wants to ban drive-thrus and implement a plastic bag ban. The Maryland Transportation Authority issues a warning about EZ Pass scams. The MRE's .05K run is around the corner and the Dali is scheduled to be removed from the collapse site by May 10th. And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Anna Binneweg, the Conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 1st, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

I need to get this uploaded fast today because it is May Day! One of my officially allowed to play hookie days.

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 47-year old Davidsonville man and charged him with various child sexual abuse crimes. A former volunteer youth softball coach from Davidsonville, was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a teenage player. This investigation began after a report was made against the suspect’s inappropriate conduct during a coaching stint and as he was at Annapolis High attempting to secure a coaching job at the school. He was never employed by the school district. Authorities are concerned there may be more victims and have issued a call for information from the public.

The Annapolis City Council is considering a bill to prohibit drive-thrus in across the City in order to ostensibly promote more pedestrian-friendly environments. This bill, introduced by Alderman Rob Savidge, was inspired by sustainable urban planning practices observed in the Netherlands. This bill was introduced shortly after Taco Bell was considering opening a store in the Alderman’s ward. Critics of the bill say that the Netherlands has the infrastructure to support pedestrians and bicycling, but Annapolis falls short. Additionally, the Council is proposing restrictions on the use of plastic bags, mandating a shift to recycled paper bags and allowing businesses to charge for these as an environmental measure. This will be similar to the County’s ban with some tweaks like paper bags sold must be 50% recycled content. Fines for failure to comply will begin at $500.

Across Maryland, E-ZPass customers are being warned about a prevalent text message scam. Fraudulent messages, purporting to be from E-ZPass, are directing recipients to a fake website to settle supposed unpaid tolls. The Maryland Transportation Authority advises customers to ignore these messages and report them to the authorities. This scam is part of a larger pattern of similar fraudulent activities noted across the nation. It is unknown if the phone numbers were obtained as a result of a data breach.

Meanwhile, the Maritime Republic of Eastport is set to host its annual .05K Bridge Run, celebrated for its minimalistic challenge and high-spirited community participation. This event, known for its light-hearted nature, invites participants of all speeds, including those with pets in costumes, to partake in what is essentially a brief run across the Spa Creek Bridge, followed by a community gathering with food, music, and awards for various humorous categories. It all goes down at the crack of noon on Saturday, May 11th

Lastly, efforts to manage the aftermath of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse are ongoing. The Dali container ship involved in the incident is expected to be removed from the site by May 10 to allow for the resumption of normal maritime traffic at Baltimore’s port by the end of the month.

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with Anna Binneweg, the Musical Director and Conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra–a hidden gem in the County with an apparent secret that she refused to spill during our conversation. That drops at noon so be sure to check that out on Saturday!

Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email.

Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with her always accurate and often imitated, Annapolis After Dark.

