Amazon To Close Hanover Distribution Center Laying Off 190

| August 31, 2022, 03:02 PM

Amazon has notified the Maryland Department of Labor that it will be closing a distribution center in Anne Arundel County, resulting in the layoff of 190 employees.

The Anne Arundel distribution center handles the so-called “last mile”delivery. Goods come into the warehouse and be loaded on vehicles for final delivery to residences and businesses.

It is unclear how this closure, and another one in Essex in Baltimore County, will impact deliveries in Anne Arundel County.

While Amazon has said that employees will be offered work in other locations, this closing might positively impact the shortage of school bus drivers.

