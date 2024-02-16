Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024 is coming!

Annapolis Restaurant Week started in Annapolis sixteen years ago to support local restaurants in the off-season. It is a fun way to support our local restaurants, save a few dollars, have a fantastic meal, get out of the house, and enjoy time with friends and family.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself or your friends to delicious meals at reasonable prices. Reservations are recommended as this is a popular week to dine out or carry out!

This is one of the best times to eat out in Annapolis area restaurants. This year’s event starts on February 24th. The 9-day event runs through Sunday, March 3rd, and will feature more than 40 of the Annapolis area’s best restaurants. Those participating in this annual event will offer special selections for a 2-course breakfast, a 2-course lunch, or a three-course dinner–or all of the above! Select locations will also offer additional bonus items and specials, including 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, or specialty drinks.

Final details are being hashed out, so stay tuned for more information!

So far, here’s who’s in!

Blackwall Hitch

Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs

Café Mezzanotte

Café Normandie

Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen

Carrol’s Creek Cafe

Chick & Ruth’s Delly

Galway Bay Irish Restaurant

The Light House Bistro

The Lodge Annapolis

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Miss Shirley’s Café

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Severn Inn

Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar

This list is subject to change.

Annapolis Restaurant Week restaurants are currently posting their menus, additional specials, and reservations options online at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com

