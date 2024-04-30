Davidsonville Man Arrested for Child Sex Abuse After Trying to Get Job Coaching High School

April 30, 2024
Detectives assigned to the Anne Arundel County Police Child Abuse Unit along with the Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested a 47-year-old Davidsonville man, charging him with Sex Abuse of a Minor, 4th Degree Sex Offense-Position/Person of Authority, and Second-Degree Assault. In December 2023, certain behaviors exhibited by the suspect were brought to the attention of investigators. These behaviors consisted of him attempting to engage in inappropriate relationships with minor high-school-age girls.

Although he was not employed by the Anne Arundel County Public School System, he attended softball practice at Annapolis Senior High School in an apparent attempt to obtain a position as a coach for the team. He spent two days with the team at practice until one of the players reported his behavior to Anne Arundel County Public Schools. It is not believed that the behaviors occurred during school practices. However, he was barred from attending school-related events then, and an investigation ensued.

Investigators met with high school-age females allegedly targeted by the suspect, who was also known as “DJ.” A high-school-aged female reported she met him through South River Youth Athletics, where he volunteered as a softball coach. “DJ” pursued her, showing up at her home and the home of one of her friends when she was there. During one encounter, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the female.

Child Abuse Unit detectives conducted witness interviews and analyzed evidence obtained through the course of the investigation. After consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney, detectives applied for and received criminal charges against the man, who was arrested on April 26, 2024.

Due to the patterns of behavior exhibited by the suspect, investigators believe there may be other young women whom he may have targeted and victimized. We ask that parents speak with their children and that anyone with any information regarding “DJ” contact investigators at 410-222-4733. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

