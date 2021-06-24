THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Homestead Gardens Files Suit Against Downtown Annapolis Partnership for Breach of Contract

| June 24, 2021, 03:25 PM

Homestead Gardens, a garden center in Davidsonville, has filed a breach of contract suit against the Downtown Annapolis Partnership surrounding the remaining balance of an unpaid contract from 2018. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is a member-based business organization largely supported by grants and donations.

In the complaint, filed on May 14, 2021, Homestead alleges that the Downtown Annapolis Partnership entered into an agreement in 2018 to provide hanging baskets and planters in downtown Annapolis for the summer months.  Homestead says that the service was provided at a 35% discount. Homestead Gardens had provided this service to the City for more than a decade; however, in 2021, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership contracted with Greenstreet Gardens and Garden Girls Landscaping for the installation and maintenance.

The complaint states that the Downtown Annapolis Partnership only paid part of the monies due and despite repeated attempts, has not paid the balance of $14,237.00.  In a second count, Homestead claims that the Downtown Annapolis Partnership unjustly enriched themselves and seeks an additional $30,000 in compensation.

Brian Riddle, the owner of Homestead Gardens would not comment on the suite other than to say, “we have enjoyed supporting the beautification for over twenty years.”  We reached out to Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership for comment and our emails were not returned.

The initial hearing for this case is tentatively scheduled for July 20, 2021, at the District Court in Glen Burnie.

