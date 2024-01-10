January 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Residents of Anne Arundel County are Asked to Report Storm Damage on Portal PHOTOS: The Morning After the Storm | January 10, 2024 Anne Arundel County Reforestation Project Plants 1,800 Native Trees in Crownsville Daily News Brief | January 10, 2024 Fire at Light House Shelter Displaces 70 Residents
Life In The Area

Residents of Anne Arundel County are Asked to Report Storm Damage on Portal

The Anne Arundel County Ofﬁce of Emergency Management has opened the damage assessment portal to gather data on damages caused by the severe weather event that resulted in coastal ﬂooding on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, and Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Damage assessment is a critical process after a severe incident or disaster. Preeti Emrick, the Director of the Ofﬁce of Emergency Management, emphasizes that “data collection helps determine the severity of impact disasters have on individuals and communities, which helps us prepare for future events.”

Residents and businesses can report damage from the severe weather event by ﬁlling out the Anne Arundel County Damage Assessment Data Collection form through Friday, January 19th, 2024.

This form is not a substitute for submitting insurance claims; damage assessment submissions do not guarantee federal, state, or local reimbursement.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

PHOTOS: The Morning After the Storm | January 10, 2024

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu