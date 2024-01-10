Residents of Anne Arundel County are Asked to Report Storm Damage on Portal

The Anne Arundel County Ofﬁce of Emergency Management has opened the damage assessment portal to gather data on damages caused by the severe weather event that resulted in coastal ﬂooding on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, and Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Damage assessment is a critical process after a severe incident or disaster. Preeti Emrick, the Director of the Ofﬁce of Emergency Management, emphasizes that “data collection helps determine the severity of impact disasters have on individuals and communities, which helps us prepare for future events.”

Residents and businesses can report damage from the severe weather event by ﬁlling out the Anne Arundel County Damage Assessment Data Collection form through Friday, January 19th, 2024.

This form is not a substitute for submitting insurance claims; damage assessment submissions do not guarantee federal, state, or local reimbursement.

