6-Vehicle Crash Kills Pasadena Man

On September 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Route 100 westbound between Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road in Glen Burnie for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The investigation revealed that a 2009 Lexus SUV was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a 2011 Honda Civic head-on. At the same time, a 1994 Chevrolet van was westbound when it rounded a curve in the roadway and struck the Lexus head-on. The Chevrolet van began to rotate when it was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet truck that was towing a Loadrite trailer with two jet skis. The Chevrolet van continued towards the right-hand shoulder, where it left the roadway and overturned in a wooded area. The Chevrolet truck came to a controlled stop, although both jet skis were thrown from the trailer. A westbound 2014 Lexus ES350 rounded the curve in the roadway and sideswiped the eastbound 2009 Lexus SUV, causing it to rotate and come to rest in the center median of Route 100.

The driver of the Chevrolet van, Daniel Calvert, 46, of Pasadena, was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where medical staff later pronounced him dead. He was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death. The other injured drivers were taken to local hospitals/trauma centers for treatment.

