PHOTOS: The Morning After the Storm | January 10, 2024

All in all, Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fared pretty well in the most recent storm to hit the area. As expected, City Dock flooded with a tidal surge; there were several homes damaged by felled trees from the high winds, and some docks were torn apart. Power failures were minimal. Preparation was key in this storm. We had heard about it for days and took the steps to prepare which mitigated much of the damage,

Now, the winds are calmer, the tide has receded for now (another high tide is expected this afternoon), and the cleanup has begun.

Below are some snapshots taken this morning around Eastport and Annapolis.

