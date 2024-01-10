Severna Park Students “Seize the Day”

Severna Park Highs School Leadership 1 students. led by Leadership 3 project leaders Alejandro Almodovar-Vives and Liam Cooney. spread awareness about epilepsy throughout the school and raised funds to donate to the Epilepsy foundation.

The leadership institute is renowned throughout Severna Park High School and its community for its support of student-led projects which help better the community. Throughout the 3-year-long program, students develop their leadership skills. They do this through both classroom lessons as well as real world experiences, working on projects for groups like the Make-A-Wish foundation. All of these skills eventually culminate when they begin their third year senior capstone projects where they partner with non-profit organizations with the aim of helping that organization and supporting their cause.

The Epilepsy Foundation was created to lead the fight in helping epileptics overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy as well as furthering medical research into epilepsy. Around 3.4 million Americans are affected by epilepsy who still have to deal with the longstanding stigma surrounding epilepsy. The Epilepsy Foundation noticed that the funds directed for epilepsy research were not nearly enough to do the research needed and was much less than the funds used for more uncommon diseases.

To increase awareness and raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation, “Seize the Day” planned and successfully ran a purple week that raised over $425 dollars as well as successfully spread awareness throughout the school with help from the groups Leadership 1 students and the schools NHS and student government.

