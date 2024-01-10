January 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Eastport Library Hosts First-Ever Chili Cook-Off Event Health Department Closes Pasadena Waterway Due to Sewage Spill Severna Park Students “Seize the Day” Residents of Anne Arundel County are Asked to Report Storm Damage on Portal PHOTOS: The Morning After the Storm | January 10, 2024
Local News

Severna Park Students “Seize the Day”

Severna Park Highs School Leadership 1 students. led by Leadership 3 project leaders Alejandro Almodovar-Vives and Liam Cooney. spread awareness about epilepsy throughout the school and raised funds to donate to the Epilepsy foundation.

The leadership institute is renowned throughout Severna Park High School and its community for its support of student-led projects which help better the community. Throughout the 3-year-long program, students develop their leadership skills. They do this through both classroom lessons as well as real world experiences, working on projects for groups like the Make-A-Wish foundation. All of these skills eventually culminate when they begin their third year senior capstone projects where they partner with non-profit organizations with the aim of helping that organization and supporting their cause.

The Epilepsy Foundation was created to lead the fight in helping epileptics overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy as well as furthering medical research into epilepsy. Around 3.4 million Americans are affected by epilepsy who still have to deal with the longstanding stigma surrounding epilepsy. The Epilepsy Foundation noticed that the funds directed for epilepsy research were not nearly enough to do the research needed and was much less than the funds used for more uncommon diseases.

To increase awareness and raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation, “Seize the Day” planned and successfully ran a purple week that raised over $425 dollars as well as successfully spread awareness throughout the school with help from the groups Leadership 1 students and the schools NHS and student government.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Residents of Anne Arundel County are Asked to Report Storm Damage on Portal

 Next Article

Health Department Closes Pasadena Waterway Due to Sewage Spill

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu