Daily News Brief | January 24, 2024

Annapolis City eases up restrictions on food trucks. The County's initiative to include gun safety information with the sale of guns and ammo was reaffirmed in Federal Court. The Anne Arundel County Public Libraries are expanding access to the huge grant database to all branches. Frontier Airlines is adding flights to Charlotte, Chicago, and Detroit!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 24, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

If I have to see another web article. newspaper article or television spot wondering if Taylor Swift is coming to Baltimore, I am gonna scream! Let me save you some time–of course she is. Her boyfriend is playing and she’s not on tour. Welcome, Taylor. We’re thrilled to have you. Now sit back and watch our Birds beat up the Chiefs! Alright, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The Annapolis City Council has passed an ordinance allowing food trucks greater operational freedom in the city, excluding the Historic District. This new legislation enables them to operate on private, non-residential properties with owner permission and on public property with a city, county, or other public property owner’s permit. However, food trucks must still obtain a nearby restaurant’s approval if parking within 100 feet. A significant amendment to the bill involves a shift towards sustainable energy, mandating food trucks to use electric plug-ins as their primary power source. Before this, they were only allowed in Ward 8 and in other areas of the City if on private property.

Anne Arundel County’s mental health gun law, requiring firearm sellers to distribute suicide prevention and conflict resolution pamphlets, has been upheld against a First Amendment challenge. Four gun dealers, represented by Maryland Shall Issue, sued the county to block the law, arguing it forced them into compelled speech. However, the U.S. District Court Judge and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the law’s constitutionality, emphasizing its role as a public health and safety advisory. County Executive Steuart Pittman hailed the decision as a win for public health, citing the county’s innovative approaches to addressing gun violence. Personally, I don’t see what the big deal is–you put a County-supplied slip of paper in the bag.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library has expanded access to Candid’s grant research tools to all 16 library branches. This initiative, funded by the Nonprofit Center @ 41 Community Place, aims to provide local nonprofits equitable access to resources for identifying funding opportunities. AACPL CEO Skip Auld highlighted the library’s commitment to connecting the community with essential resources. The tools offer access to over 240,000 grantmakers, LinkedIn integration for networking, and collaboration opportunities. AACPL will also provide staff assistance in select branches and host workshops starting in February to aid grant seekers.

Frontier Airlines is expanding its flight offerings from BWI with new routes to Charlotte, Chicago, and Detroit. Starting April 10, the low-cost airline will introduce a daily flight to Charlotte, a four-day-a-week service to Chicago Midway, and a thrice-weekly service to Detroit, increasing to four times a week in May. Despite an overall reduction in flights at BWI compared to pre-pandemic levels, this move aligns with industry trends favoring packed flights to fewer destinations.

