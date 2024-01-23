January 23, 2024
Local News

Looking for a Grant? AACPL Has You Covered!

In partnership with County Executive Steuart Pittman, officials from Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) announced the expansion of its popular grant research tools by Candid to all 16 library locations. Organizations and individuals can now find funders more easily as database access expands from only the Busch Annapolis Library to all branches. The Nonprofit Center @ 41 Community Place provided funding for the initiative.  

“These are the kind of capacity-building initiatives we envisioned our Nonprofit Center supporting when we created it,” said County Executive Pittman. “Local nonprofits throughout the county will now have equitable access to a vital resource that can help open doors for new funding opportunities that will support their growth and sustainability.”  

“Connecting people with resources to improve their lives and the lives of everyone in our community is the bedrock of public libraries,” said AACPL CEO Skip Auld. “We are proud to make this valuable tool more accessible for our county’s nonprofits and individuals, and we are grateful for the support of the county’s Nonprofit Center, which made the expansion possible.”  

Candid’s Foundation Directory and Grants for Individuals databases offer nonprofits and individuals access to more than 240,000 grantmakers, the ability to connect with key decision-makers through LinkedIn integration, collaboration opportunities with other nonprofits, and information on which funders are more likely to provide support.  

In addition to access to the databases from all libraries, AACPL also provides specially trained staff at the Brooklyn Park, Busch Annapolis, Crofton, Glen Burnie, Odenton, and Severna Park libraries for one-on-one assistance in using the tools. Additionally, special upcoming workshops for grant seekers are scheduled starting next month, including: 

Introduction to Finding Grants 

February 21 at 2 pm at Busch Annapolis Library 

Grantseeking Resources 

March 20 at 2 pm at Busch Annapolis Library 

Introduction to Proposal Writing

*April 24 at 2 pm on Zoom

Introduction to Project Budgets 

*May 15 at 2 pm on Zoom 

* Registration is required and opens two weeks before each event.  

Learn more about the library’s grant resources and the county’s Nonprofit Center.  

