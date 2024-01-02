Daily News Brief | January 2, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake and Scout & Molly’s.

Today…

The Maryland Department of Health is recommending masking up for healthcare facilities in light of the recent COVID-19 spike. Several new Maryland laws are in place now that it is 2024. We have a recap of the top ten stories of the year. And with the close of 2023, we have published our annual crime map. An out-of-kilter Canines and Crosstreks and the Local Business Spotlight are included as well due to the holidays. And, of course, a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

Daily Newsletter Subscription Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 2, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welcome back.And Happy New Year. Now we all need to get used to writing (and saying) the new date. Hopefully, you caught up on the local news over the long weekend with our Daily News Recap Email. In case you are not signed up, here’s a link to subscribe in the show notes. And remember, it’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night.

Daily News Recap Newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have some news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Evolve Direct Primary Care sent out an alert to their patients about increased COVID-19, flu, and RSV hospitalizations in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Health recommends universal masking in healthcare facilities, early treatment, prompt testing, optimized ventilation, and vaccination. Dr. Michael Freedman recommends Fall 2023 COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for pretty much everyone. Last week, Howard County mandated masking in healthcare facilities to address the surge in respiratory illnesses in Howard County.

On January 1, a bunch of new laws went into effect. Some of the biggies that will impact you are that Maryland’s minimum wage has risen to $15–it was supposed to be a tiered increase, but Governor Moore accelerated it last year. Plastic bag bans in Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, and Frederick take effect–however, for now, the City of Annapolis does NOT have a ban. The Trans Health Equity Act expands Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care. There are tighter restrictions on The Stop the Spam Calls Act, which imposes greater restrictions on telemarketers, enhancing consumer protection. And I think we can all get behind that. Now, if they can do something about the BS messages on Facebook about a page violating standards and is about to be unpublished!

Every year, Eye On Annapolis recaps the top stories that drew the most online attention, and we published that list on Sunday at EyeOnAnnapolis.net–check it out. But some of the top ones included Beacon Square stores, a new Tiki Boat, a huge volley of gunfire in Eastport, the closure of Gordon Biersche, and more. It’s a fun article to look back on in 2023 and go, “Oh, yeah, that happened.”

And in a similar vein, we published our current crime maps. Since 2019, we’ve been using Google Maps to pinpoint crime and major fire incidents across the City and County. They are zoomable, and you can drill down to your street. Just click on the pin and see about the crime. And remember, with each police or fire story, we publish the current year’s map at the bottom. Look at the article on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and I bet you may be surprised. These map eschew the statistics and sound bites from politicians and emphasize the real impact on daily life, explore these maps to stay informed about your community’s safety beyond just numbers.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Canalita, a fun Shih-Tzu mix. And hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Mother Dave from Mother’s Peninsula Grille about all they have going on now and in the future- exciting stuff and never a cover! Perfect for live music, sports, and food,. Do give that a listen!

And here’s that link for the daily news recap email I promised.

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Scout and Molly’s.

So, now, just hang tight because George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report, and he may have some news about something on Sunday! And all that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

