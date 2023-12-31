January 1, 2024
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Navigating Crime Trends in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County: Beyond Numbers to Neighborhood Safety 36th Annual MLK Jr. Awards to Honor 12 Local Activists Annapolis Secures $683K to Make Forest Drive Safer for Pedestrians and Cyclists Anne Arundel’s Plastic Bag Ban Goes Into Effect Tomorrow! So, What Got Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Excited Last Year?
Local News

Navigating Crime Trends in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County: Beyond Numbers to Neighborhood Safety

In a world inundated with statistics and data, it’s easy to get lost in the broader picture of crime rates across a city or region. The question of whether crime is up or down might dominate headlines, but what truly matters is the safety of your own neighborhood.

At Eye On Annapolis, we believe that the impact of crime is profoundly personal. It’s not merely about faceless figures on a graph but about the safety and well-being of the community you call home. That’s why we’ve been keeping a vigilant eye on crime statistics, focusing not on sweeping trends but on the individual incidents that directly affect you and your neighbors.

While citywide crime reports can be informative, the real concern lies in understanding what’s happening in your immediate surroundings. We’ve been committed to this mission since 2019, maintaining comprehensive and easily searchable crime maps for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. These maps offer a detailed and up-to-date overview of the reported incidents occurring right where you live.

Explore our searchable crime maps, delve into the details that matter, and stay informed about the safety of your neighborhood. Because when it comes to your community, it’s not just about the numbers; it’s about the real and tangible impact on your daily life.

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

NOTE: The locations on the map are NOT precise to protect the privacy of any individuals. The incidents are only those that are publicly reported by the police. The police typically will not report suicides, rapes, sexual assaults, or child abuse among others. You can zoom in on each map to your particular neighborhood and by clicking on the pin, you will see a description of the specific incident.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

36th Annual MLK Jr. Awards to Honor 12 Local Activists

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu