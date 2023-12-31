Navigating Crime Trends in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County: Beyond Numbers to Neighborhood Safety

In a world inundated with statistics and data, it’s easy to get lost in the broader picture of crime rates across a city or region. The question of whether crime is up or down might dominate headlines, but what truly matters is the safety of your own neighborhood.

At Eye On Annapolis, we believe that the impact of crime is profoundly personal. It’s not merely about faceless figures on a graph but about the safety and well-being of the community you call home. That’s why we’ve been keeping a vigilant eye on crime statistics, focusing not on sweeping trends but on the individual incidents that directly affect you and your neighbors.

While citywide crime reports can be informative, the real concern lies in understanding what’s happening in your immediate surroundings. We’ve been committed to this mission since 2019, maintaining comprehensive and easily searchable crime maps for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. These maps offer a detailed and up-to-date overview of the reported incidents occurring right where you live.

Explore our searchable crime maps, delve into the details that matter, and stay informed about the safety of your neighborhood. Because when it comes to your community, it’s not just about the numbers; it’s about the real and tangible impact on your daily life.

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

NOTE: The locations on the map are NOT precise to protect the privacy of any individuals. The incidents are only those that are publicly reported by the police. The police typically will not report suicides, rapes, sexual assaults, or child abuse among others. You can zoom in on each map to your particular neighborhood and by clicking on the pin, you will see a description of the specific incident.

