Former ASO Music Director Returns to Conduct Second Masterworks Performances

The Annapolis Symphony continues the 60thAnniversary celebration with the second performance in the 2021-2022 Masterworks Season before a live audience in Maryland Hall.

“It is a true honor to welcome Maestro Peter Bay back as guest conductor for our second Masterworks program of this 60th anniversary season,“ stated ASO Music Director Maestro Jose ́-Luis Novo. “Our Annapolis Symphony is the great organization it is today thanks to the inspiration and hard work that numerous talented individuals committed through the years, and Maestro Bay is a clear example of the legacy of successful conductors who help build the many strengths and qualities of the ASO. I hope that his visit to Annapolis for these concerts will make him proud as he realizes that the seeds planted many years ago were transformational.”

Masterworks II: Peter Bay Conducts the ASO Friday & Saturday, November 12 & 13 at 8 pm, at Maryland Hall and welcomes former ASO Music Director Peter Bay, who will take to the podium to lead the award-winning orchestra through selected pieces by Kodály, Higdon, and Dvořák.

“Thanks to a brief discussion with Leon Fleisher at the Peabody Institute in the Spring of 1979 I began a relationship with the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra which I will always cherish,” said Maestro Bay. “From being his Assistant Conductor to becoming Music Director four years later, I will always be indebted to the ASO for providing them opportunities to grow as a conductor. And now I am grateful to Maestro Novo for the opportunity to conduct in Annapolis after some thirty years as part of this special season. Congratulations to the entire ASO family on your 60th anniversary!”

Of note for the ASO’s 2021-22 season, is the representation of women composers in each Masterworks performance.

Masterworks II Program:

Kodály: Dances of Marosszék

Higdon: Low Brass Concerto featuring ASO Low Brass Section Dvořák: Symphony No. 6

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra offers subscription packages, both for in-person and virtual viewing, as well as tickets for single in-person programs. For more information and to purchase tickets or subscriptions, see AnnapolisSymphony.org/eventsor contact the box office at 410.263.0907

Major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by William Seale and Marguerite Pelissier, Joyce Pratt and Jeff Harris, Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. For more information, see AnnapolisSymphony.org

