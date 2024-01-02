January 2, 2024
Annapolis, US 36 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Light House Bistro’s Granola Expanding Thanks to Leadership Anne Arundel MVA Offers Up Ten Resolutions for Safer Roads in Maryland Annapolis Releases Results of Community Survey Daily News Brief | January 2, 2024 Navigating Crime Trends in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County: Beyond Numbers to Neighborhood Safety
Local News

Annapolis Releases Results of Community Survey

The City of Annapolis has received tabulated results from the National Community Survey. Polco, the company that administers the survey in more than 600 U.S. localities, surveyed 496 Annapolis residents between October 12 and December 1, 2023. 

Overall, the City got high marks from residents with 80 percent reporting that Annapolis was an “excellent” or “good” place to live, and 85 percent of residents rating the City as an “excellent” or “good” place to visit – a rating much higher than peer jurisdictions. Residents also gave the City high marks to both vibrancy of downtown and shopping opportunities. 

“I’ve always said we live in one of the best places in America,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “This survey shows that, while also showing where we can make it even better. I thank all of the residents who participated.”

Areas where the City has opportunities to improve resident experiences include residential development and affordable housing. Annapolis’ ratings are similar to the national average, with scores including 27 percent for well-planned residential growth; 13 percent approving of the availability of affordable quality housing; and 38 percent for well-designed neighborhoods. 

Annapolis residents reported feeling safe, but indicated concern regarding crime. Nine in 10 survey respondents indicated they felt very or somewhat safe, on par with comparison communities. Fire services were given excellent or good marks by nearly 89 percent of residents, with 85 percent saying the same of ambulance and emergency medical services. 

Evaluations of crime prevention fell below national averages, with favorable marks coming from fewer than half of respondents. Additionally, a question unique to Annapolis showed that residents feel safe traveling by car (83 percent), walking (65 percent), but less so traveling by bicycle (45 percent).  

On overall mobility, Annapolis’ lowest score revolved around parking with just 27 percent of respondents offering favorable marks, a score much lower than similarly-sized communities. 

“As we move into the 2025 budget season, having these results can help us determine areas of focus,” said Victoria Buckland, Assistant City Manager for the City of Annapolis. “Using this data set can help us maintain in areas where residents report we are doing well, while making improvements in areas where we aren’t fully meeting expectations.”

Residents gave favorable remarks to Recreation and Parks opportunities, and scored higher than similar communities in opportunities to support the arts and attend cultural arts events. 

Ratings for inclusivity and engagement were mixed, with 65 percent reporting Annapolis is a good place to raise children (lower than benchmarked communities) and 62 percent regarding Annapolis as a welcoming community (similar to benchmarked communities).

Learn more about the results by visiting the City website at https://www.annapolis.gov/2085/National-Community-Survey.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | January 2, 2024

 Next Article

MVA Offers Up Ten Resolutions for Safer Roads in Maryland

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu