December 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
PHOTOS: Army Defeats Navy 17-11 in 124th Army-Navy Game in Foxborough #JustOneSweater Will Make Someone’s Winter Warmer Daily News Brief | December 11, 2023 Discovering Hidden Value: How AI Achieves Dynamic Product Image Generation Watermark is All Set For Holiday Fun On and Off The Water
Life In The Area

#JustOneSweater Will Make Someone’s Winter Warmer


In 2018, the founder of #JustOneSweater, Lisa Lutz met a teenage boy in Kalamazoo MI, who was collecting blankets for the homeless. She was so inspired and determined to do something in her own community of Annapolis,

Lisa started collecting gently-loved sweaters, hoodies, and fleeces for those in need in the community. The first winter, #JustOneSweater distributed our 500 articles of warm clothing. Fast forward to the winter of 2022-23, with the help of over 40 Sweater-Getters (businesses, local communities, and individuals) #JustOneSweater was able to distribute over 12,500 warm articles of clothing through relationships with church pantries, non-profits, and other avenues in Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Baltimore County, and Baltimore City.

Just One Sweater also distributed laundry detergent, socks, hats & gloves/mittens last winter.

Thank you for contributing just one sweater – and know that you are making someone’s winter warmer.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | December 11, 2023

 Next Article

PHOTOS: Army Defeats Navy 17-11 in 124th Army-Navy Game in Foxborough

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu