Daily News Brief | December 11, 2023

Today…

A lot of concerning police news–a shooting in Parole, a lack of follow-up on a stabbing in Eastport, an armed robbery at Quiet Waters Park, and a fatal crash in Pasadena that seems to be a little more complicated. The 124th Army-Navy Game did not go as we wished, but this is America’s Game and it is always a great event. Annapolis has selected three finalists to install a new sculpture in Westgate Circle. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with Langton Green.

George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Monday, December 11th, 2023. This is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Not gonna lie–a whirlwind weekend in Boston, and I am beat. Flew up for the Army-Navy Game, which is always fun, despite this year’s outcome–more on that in a minute. And this is just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so shall we?

This first one dates back to Wednesday, and the APD was a bit late in releasing it. But the Annapolis Police are investigating a non-contact shooting in Parole. A man was shot at in the shopping center on Somerville Road–this is the Lidl and Kohls center. It happened at 3:40 pm, and the man and his daughter were approached by three suspects who demanded the cash he had on hand. APD, for some reason, is not releasing a lot of information, but this sounds a lot like the robberies at banks we are seeing all over the county. Anyhow, the victim refused; he was hit with a handgun, and shots were fired–they missed. His daughter ran into a local business, screaming they were going to “shoot my daddy.” The three fled in a red crossover vehicle, and police have no suspects. The man sustained injuries from being hit by the gun, not being shot.

And speaking of the APD not really releasing any information. We told you about the man who was stabbed after leaving Royal Farms in Eastport. We have learned that he is a Naval Academy grad, a longtime Eastport resident who just purchased a new home in Eastport and started a new business. We hear the police have obtained an arrest warrant, and one might hope the suspect was already arrested, considering that this was a completely random crime.

Equally as terrifying in the County over at Quiet Waters Park. On Thursday morning, two women and their children were held up at gunpoint in the park. This was at 9:15 am which is shortly after it had opened for the day. According to police, a black male in his late teens wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie approached them from behind with a handgun and demanded their wallets, cell phones, and keys. They complied, and the suspect fled and stole one of their cars, a white Audi, which was parked outside of the park on Hillsmere Drive. All three of these incidents really stress how important it is to be aware of your surroundings at all times!

On Thursday, a Baltimore man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Ft. Smallwood Road near Bar Harbor in Pasadena. Police initially reported only that the car left the roadway and struck a utility pole killing the passenger and critically injuring the driver. And then, we got information from the Attorney General that they were investigating the accident, and it came to light that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and two officers were pursuing them without any emergency lights activated. There is no dash cam footage, but there is body-worn camera footage. The AG will be releasing more information in the coming weeks.

OK, let’s talk Army-Navy. It was a disappointing result, and Army won 17-11. Navy was lackluster (and that is generous) for all but the final four minutes of the game as they tried to mound a rally. With almost 3 minutes in the game, Army was ahead 17-3 when Navy scored a touchdown and missed a two-point conversion bringing it to 17-9. They got a chance at a final drive and got it to the one-yard line and tried the tush push to get it over the line with 3 seconds to play but came up short and turned the ball over on downs. They did force a safety on Army and put up another 2 points to make the final 17-11. I read several articles saying how Navy “just missed” winning and that is just not true. At 17-9, they needed a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to simply TIE the game. And with seconds on the clock, it was not happening. This performance has given the program some food for thought in the off-season. I am not sure anyone expected Coach Newberry to turn it all around in a single season, so we will see what happens next September!

There’s going to be new art in Westgate Circle. The Annapolis Arts in Public Places Commission has selected three artists to be considered for the sculptures. You can see them and submit comments at annapolis.gov/appc, and on December 26th, the artists will present their ideas. We have all three mock-ups on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you to check out. The three artists are Jay Coleman, a DC muralist and sculptor, Tristan Al Haddad, an Atlanta sculptor, and local muralist Cindy Fletcher-Holden who is responsible for many murals around town and was co-creator of the large mural on the Arundel Center!

OK, that's a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost

Ann Covington is here with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find!

