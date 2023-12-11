December 11, 2023
LATEST NEWS
PHOTOS: Army Defeats Navy 17-11 in 124th Army-Navy Game in Foxborough
Life In The Area

PHOTOS: Army Defeats Navy 17-11 in 124th Army-Navy Game in Foxborough

In the 124th edition of the Army-Navy football matchup in 2023, the Black Knights secured a hard-fought 17-11 victory and claimed the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Quarterback Bryson Daily’s notable performance, with 27 carries for 84 yards and a passing touchdown to Tyson Riley, contributed to the win. A crucial goal-line stand in the final moments sealed the victory for Army. Despite a late surge by the Navy offense, led by quarterback Tai Lavatai, they fell just short. The win not only secured a .500 record for Army in the 2023 season but also marked their sixth victory in the rivalry over the past eight seasons. On the other hand, Navy faced its fourth consecutive losing season since 2019.

Here are some top images of the action from Foxborough over the weekend. More will be coming later as we sift through them all.

All images (c) 2023 Annalise Dietz for Eye On Annapolis

#JustOneSweater Will Make Someone’s Winter Warmer

