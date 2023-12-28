Home Invasions, Shootings and More Keep Annapolis Police Busy During Christmas Holiday

The Annapolis Police have their hands full. Since the holiday weekend, they have responded to multiple home invasions, multiple shootings, and many thefts. The listing below is from the publicly released information.

December 22, 2023

2nd Deg Burglary – 300 block of Sixth Street – 12/22/2023

On December 22, 2023 at 7:05am, Officers responded downtown to attempt to locate a subject in possession of stolen goods. A 43-yeaarold man, address unknown, was located in possession of three fishing rods. Investigation showed He entered the Annapolis Yacht Club by the way of jumping the fence, entering onto a boat, and removing three fishing rods before leaving the yacht club. He was arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary and one count of 4th degree burglary. The victim was notified and the property was returned.

1st Degree Assault – unit block of Annapolis Street – 12/22/2023

On December 22, 2023 at 9:40pm, Officers responded to the unit block of Annapolis Street for an assault that involved two co-workers earlier in the day. One employee punched another in the face, causing no damage requiring medical attention. The suspect was not present, however, charges were applied for and a warrant was issued.

December 23, 2023

Shots Fired – 100 block of Rosecrest Drive – 12/23/2023

On December 23, 2023 at 7:02am, officers responded to the 100 block of Rosecrest Drive in reference to 3 shots fired. Officers then responded to a separate call for shots fired at 7:30am, in the Hunt Meadow Community. No evidence of the complaints were confirmed. No victims have been reported at this time.

Home Invasion/Attempted Robbery – 900 President Street – 12/22/2023

On December 23, 2023 at 5:40pm, officers responded to a report of a home invasion. The victim said that a 49-year-old woman of Annapolis, physically assaulted the victim and attempted to forcefully remove a silver chain from around the victim’s neck on December 22, 2023. The suspect returned back to the victim’s residence on December 23, forced their way into the residence, assaulted the victim, and stole approximately $300.00 in miscellaneous Christmas gifts. The suspect was apprehended nearby and charged with seven counts of 2nd degree assault, robbery, home invasion, 4th degree burglary, and theft of under $1500. She was held without bond.

December 24, 2023

Theft from Vehicle – 200 block of Hilltop Lane – 12/24/2023

On December 24, 2023, officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle.The victim said an unknown person(s) entered his unsecured vehicle and stole his wallet and Social Security card between 8:40pm on December 23, and 9am on December 24. No suspect information is available.

Home Invasion – 100 block of Obery Court – 12/24/2023

On December 24, 2023, at 7pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for a report of a home invasion. The victim reported that an Annapolis woman, forcefully opened her locked front door, and entered her residence without consent. The suspect then pinned the victim down, physically removed her cell phone from her person, and then exited the residence. The woman was located on Dock Street, and the cellphone was recovered. She was arrested and charged with home invasion, second degree assault, first, third and fourth degree burglary, robbery and theft of under $1500.

Stolen Vehicle – 700 block of Glenwood Street – 12/24/2023

On December 24, 2023, a victim in the 700 block of Glenwood Street reported that their 1985 beige Honda CH2 scooter, bearing DE tag # MC2877 was stolen between 5pm on December 23 and 7:30pm on December 24, 2023. The scooter has no distinguishing markings.

Assault on Officer – unit block of Hicks Avenue – 12/24/2023

On December 24, 2023, units responded to the unit block of Hicks Ave for a disorderly subject call. During the investigation of the call, one subject spit on an officer. The 26-year-old man was arrested and transported to Central Booking, where he was charged with second-degree assault and resistance/interference with an arrest. He was released on his own recognizance.

December 25, 2023

Theft – 900 block of Bay Ridge Road – 12/25/2023

On December 25, 2023 at 7:45am, officers responded to the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road for a theft report. The store manager said an unknown subject concealed a car charger in his pocket then left the store without rendering payment. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a black Nissan Altima, bearing MD Tag 4FP8922.

Theft of Tag – 300 block of Chester Avenue – 12/25/2023

On December 25 2023 at 11:38am, officers responded to the 300 block of Chester Avenue for a report of a theft of a license plate. The victim said he discovered that an unknown suspect(s) removed the rear tag (Florida tag IFF195) from his BMW. The victim said that he last saw the plate affixed to his vehicle on December 24, 2023 at 4:30pm.

Theft from Vehicle – 200 block of Farragut Court – 12/25/2023

On December 25, 2023 at 4:30pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Farragut Court for a report of a theft from a vehicle. A victim said that sometime between 9pm on December 23 and during the day of December 24, unknown subject(s) entered his likely unsecured vehicle and rummaged through the center console. No signs of forced entry observed.

December 26, 2023

Shooting – 1100 Madison Street – 12/26/2023

On December 26, 2023 at 3:09pm, Annapolis Police officers received calls and officers stationed in the community advised of shots fired in the 1100 block of Madison Street. A crime scene was located and processed, and shell casings were found. No victims were located. Area hospitals were advised of the incident.

Aggravated Assault – 1800 block of Copeland Street – 12/26/2023

On December 26, 2023 at 9:38pm, officers responded to an area hospital in reference to an assault that occurred in the 1800 block of Copeland Street. Officers met with the victim who said that he was at the above location at a gathering. He said a male known to him entered the home wearing a ski mask. The subject said he needed to speak with the victim outside and the two exited the home. Once outside the subject punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground. He said the subject brandished a handgun and threatened to kill him. The victim said he fled the scene and eventually went to the hospital.

Theft – 400 block of Sixth Street – 12/26/2023

On December 26, 2023 at 10:18pm, officers responded to the 400 block of 6th Street for a reported theft. Officers met with the victim, who said that the suspect entered the store and said he wanted to buy 20 cartons of Newport cigarettes. The victim got the 20 cigarette cartons and the suspect placed them into a bag that he had brought into the store. The suspect tried to pay for them with counterfeit money and left the establishment in a dark colored vehicle.

December 27, 2023

Shooting – 1200 block of Madison Street – 12/27/2023

On December 27, 2023 at approximately 10:38am, officers stationed in the area reported shots fired in the 1200 block of Madison Street. Three suspects wearing all black with black masks were seen leaving the area. One juvenile suspect has been detained in the 1100 block. A crime scene has been located. Two guns were recovered. An adult female was injured by flying glass from a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. After consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office, the juvenile suspect will be charged accordingly.

