Daily News Brief | December 28, 2023

Today…

Three separate shootings in Eastport in less than 24 hours and the City remains quiet. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a disturbance at the Annapolis Mall–there were rumors of shots being fired, but police had not discovered anything of that nature. Ignite Annapolis is back for 2024–Maryland Hall is handling it, so stay tuned for the auditions and the dates! The Hokes turned the Green Wave into a ripple in the Military Bowl with a 41-20 score. The parade and tailgate were a lot of fun despite a lot of last-minute no-shows! And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with Farm Unity, and because we are not doing a DNB tomorrow, Canines and Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 28th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

And this will be the final DNB for this week and this year. We will not have one on Friday or Monday so we can hang with family and friends. And I am psyched–I get to finally check out Aqua Al 2 tonight! OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Let’s talk about the Eastport section of Annapolis for a minute. Over a 24-hour period, there were three separate instances of shots being fired. Of course, the police responded and, to our knowledge, have not discovered any victims (there was one that was cut on the glass when their car window was shot out), nor are there any suspects. Listen to this child playing outside of his home at 3:08 pm on December 26th.

CLIP

Now, just about 6 hours later, at 9:41 pm.

CLIP

And finally, as the Military Bowl Parade was marching up Main Street at 10:37 am

CLIP

No one deserves to live in this environment. For the most part, the City administration and the police administration treat it just like another Tuesday night. We’ve heard nothing from the Police, Administration, or HACA about any plans to either speak to the community or implement any plans to get it under control. It is getting worse! I wonder if we would hear the same silence if the shootings were in Murray Hill, Park Place, Hunt Meadow, or the more affluent sections of Eastport.

In the County, the Anne Arundel County police responded to reports of possible shots fired at the Annapolis Mall. However, this has not been confirmed at this time. We heard that a fire alarm had been pulled, and some people ran from the mall screaming, and others made assumptions. We don’t have the final info but expect to have it a bit later, so please check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Ignite Annapolis is making a comeback. After a COVID hiatus and a return in 2022, Maryland Hall will now take the lead in organizing the event. The renowned fast-paced presentations featuring diverse speakers will be back in the Fall of 2024. I had the pleasure of being an organizer for a few years, and this is one event I love. You get fifteen pre-timed slides over 5 minutes to make your point. Stay tuned for more info when the pitching begins and the date is finalized!

The Military Bowl had its issues this year, and all were due to the weather. The parade went off, but many units scratched at the foreboding forecast, including Mayor Buckley. It actually turned out fine, with a light drizzle at times. The Clydesdales remained in their vans as there was fear that the wet pavement and their steel shoes might cause a slip and fall. The tailgate was a lot of fun, and that same drizzle prevailed off and on through halftime when the skies opened up and dumped on the Tulane and Virginia Tech marching bands. As to the game itself, despite the deluge in the second half, the Virginia Tech Hokies secured a 41-20 win over the Tulane Green Wave. This victory marks Virginia Tech’s second win in the Military Bowl, tying with Navy for the best Military Bowl record…both with 2-1 records. This game is so wonderful for the town and our local businesses. The game was a sellout, with 35,849 fans in attendance. And with that, so ends football in Annapolis for 2023! Oh, and my amusement as I was leaving, there were fans who had been sitting in the rain for half of the game, absolutely drenched from head to toe–yet they were avoiding puddles in the parking lot heading back to their cars!

OK, that’s it for the news. Let’s talk about events!

With the holiday this weekend, you either have your plans, or you don’t. There may still be some space available at Pussers for their last stand or on Watermark’s yacht. There is no City-sponsored event this year as there have been in past years. However, there will be a family fireworks display at City Dock at 7 pm and then another one at midnight!

And it is the last few days for Lights on the Bay over at Sandy Point State Park. Gates open at 5 pm and close at 10 pm, and the final day is January 1st

And be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Mother Dave from Mother’s Peninsula Grill–that drops at noon on Saturday!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Canalita– a very pretty grey Shih-Tzu mix. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt Muffin!

And again, don't forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year, all without a paywall. It's perfect for keeping up with the long weekend's news since we won't release a DNB on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday this week.

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Thursday. The long weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, keep shopping local, and Happy New Year!! Other than that, we’ll see you in 2024 on Tuesday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report you will find. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

TRANSCRIPT:

