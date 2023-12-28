Police Searching for Suspects in Mid-Morning Shooting in Eastport

The Annapolis Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting that happened on the morning of December 27, 2023.

On December 27, 2023, at approximately 10:38 am, officers stationed in the area reported shots fired in the 1200 block of Madison Street.

Three suspects wearing all black with black masks were seen leaving the area. One juvenile suspect was detained in the 1100 block. A crime scene was located, and two guns were recovered. An adult female was injured by flying glass from a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. After consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office, the juvenile suspect will be charged accordingly.

On December 26, 2023 at 3:09pm, Annapolis Police officers received calls and officers stationed in the community advised of shots fired in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

A crime scene was located and processed, and shell casings were found. No victims were located. Area hospitals were advised of the incident.

“As we prepare to close out the year, the Annapolis Police Department is committed to addressing this uptick in gun discharges,” Police Chief Edward Jackson said.

The Chief continued, “We want to join with the community to reduce this senseless violence and reclaim our neighborhoods for those who want to live peacefully.”

