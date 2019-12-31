Governor Hogan clears $3.8M for Bikeways Network Program in 2020

Governor Larry Hogan recently announced that his administration will make $3.8 million available in each of the next two years for the Bikeways Network Program, a state initiative that provides funding for bikeways across Maryland. The Bikeways Network Program is administered by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). The governor made the funding commitment in honor of the late Kim Lamphier, a member of Bike Maryland and cycling advocate who passed away in August of cancer at age 52.

“The Bikeways Network Program assures us that Marylanders will have access to a safe, inter-connected bicycle network for generations to come,” said Governor Hogan. “This critical investment further bolsters our transportation network and honors a dedicated advocate in Kim Lamphier.”

The bikeways program provides funding to jurisdictions and organizations for projects that support the goals of the Maryland Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan. The program helps improve connections to transit, work, schools, shopping and other destinations, and supports economic development, environmental stewardship and the quality of life in local communities.

“The bikeways program is a great way to enhance safe infrastructure throughout the state, and the ability to use these resources will make a huge impact,” said MDOT State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) Administrator Greg Slater. “I’m thankful for the unwavering efforts of Kim Lamphier, and the action of Governor Hogan to make this funding available. Kim was a fierce advocate for safe cycling and I can see her smiling face as the state confirms its commitment to this funding.”

Administrator Slater, an avid cyclist who was tapped this month to become Maryland’s next transportation secretary, said he is committed to restoring funding for the bikeways program for years to come. The FY 2020-2025 Consolidated Transportation Program being released in January will reflect that initial commitment for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, with sustainable funding levels to be reflected in future CTPs.

Outreach for the annual bikeways program is underway, with MDOT currently accepting letters of intent from eligible applicants for project funding. MDOT will host workshops in February and March, with applications due in May.

Kim Lamphier, a longtime resident of the Catonsville area of Baltimore County, was an avid cyclist and a member of several bicycle clubs in the region. She grew up in Montgomery County, and Rock Creek Park was among her favorite places to ride. She was a tireless advocate for bike safety and a strong voice of support for legislation in Annapolis that guarantees funding for Maryland’s bikeway network.

“Kim’s legacy will live on through the Bikeways Network Program and the various projects that will create safer and more enjoyable cycling conditions for Marylanders,” said Nate Evans, multimodal transportation planner with the MDOT Office of Planning and Capital Programming.

Since the 2011 launch of Maryland’s Bikeway Network Program, 110 projects have been completed. For more information about program and the application process, contact Nate Evans at 410-865-1304 or [email protected].

Additional information is also available at mdot.maryland.gov/newMDOT/Planning/Bike_Walk/Bikeways.html.

