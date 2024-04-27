April 27, 2024
ALMOST TIME: Get Your Tickets to Bands in the Sand

Bands in the Sand is THE party of the year, and the beach will be rocking and rolling again on June 8th. And as they have since its inception, Annapolis Subaru returns as the Title Sponsor.

A sell-out crowd gathers on the beach each summer, parks their chairs, kicks off their shoes, and supports the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at Bands in the Sand. With live music, local cuisine, and cold drinks, this fundraiser is the best summer party and supports CBF’s educational programming to, yes–Save The Bay!

Since 2006, this event has raised more than $5 million, and this year is expected to bring that total closer to $6 million.

Tickets will be available to purchase at 9:00 am on May 1st, and they will sell out!

As to the entertainment, of course, Misspent Youth will take the stage as always. They will be joined by Jah Works this year, and the headliner will make all the Parrotheads happy– The Landsharks!

Mark your calendars and prepare to celebrate the Chesapeake Bay on June 8, 2024! We hope to see you on the beach this summer, singing, dancing, and saving the Bay!

Darvin Moon – The Maryland Logger Who Became a Poker Legend

