Join the Annual Anne Arundel SPCA Walk for the Animals at Quiet Waters Park

Animal lovers and their furry friends are invited to participate in the annual Anne Arundel County SPCA Walk for the Animals, taking place on Sunday, May 19th at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, from 8 am to 12 pm. This event, one of the most eagerly anticipated in the community’s calendar, aims to support and raise funds for the welfare of animals awaiting their forever homes.

Participants can look forward to a morning filled with activities, including a friendly fun run or walk with their dogs. The event promises not only a great workout but also an enjoyable day out with live music, an array of food trucks, merchandise stalls, and a car show. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable animals in need of loving homes.

The Anne Arundel County SPCA is currently seeking sponsors and vendors to contribute to this cause. The involvement of local businesses and individuals is crucial in ensuring the event’s success and in helping to raise the necessary funds to care for and house rescue animals.

This Walk for the Animals offers a unique chance to engage with the community, enjoy a day out with your pet, and most importantly, support a vital cause. Organizers are encouraging everyone, whether they are sponsors, vendors, or participants, to join in and help make the event a howling success.

For more details on how to participate or contribute as a sponsor or vendor, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County SPCA directly. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of animals in need.

