Baysox Shut Out on Saturday in Richmond

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out on Saturday night, losing to the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a final of 4-0 from The Diamond to drop their second straight road series.

Richmond starting left-hander John Michael Bertrand (W, 1-0) and right-handed reliever Wil Jensen combined to retire the first 22 Bowie (10-10) batters on the night. Bertrand threw seven perfect innings with four strikeouts before giving way to Jensen in the eighth.

After four and a half innings without a base runner from either side, Richmond’s Vaun Brown drew a walk against right-handed reliever Kyle Brnovich (L, 0-1) in the fifth to kick start a rally. A hit by pitch later, Adrián Sugastey hit a three-run homer to break the scoreless tie. One batter later, Dilan Rosario hit a solo homer to make it 4-0 Richmond.

Brnovich finished the night going 3.1 innings in relief, allowed four runs on three hits with one walk and struck out five in the loss. The 26-year-old went after starting right-hander Brandon Young, who dealt three perfect innings with seven strikeouts, matching his Double-A high. It was Young’s first outing since spending 10 days on the injured list with left oblique soreness. The 25-year-old right-hander now has 16 strikeouts in just 8.1 innings thrown.

In the eighth, Frederick Bencosme broke up the combined perfect game bid with a walk against Jensen beforeTT Bowens broke up the combined no-hit bid with a single to left. Connor Pavolony walked to load the bases and send the tying run to the plate but Collin Burns and Anthony Servideo both struck out against Jensen to leave them stranded.

The Baysox finish their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 pm. RHP Seth Johnson (0-1, 3.00 ERA) will go for Bowie against RHP Carson Ragsdale (0-0, 2.77 ERA) for Richmond.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, April 30 at 6:05 pm against the Erie Seawolves.

