Daily News Brief | December 27, 2023

About seven shots were fired in Eastport yesterday afternoon. The Miracle on Annapolis Street was a resounding success, and the Military Bowl is officially here. The parade kicks off at 10 am at City Dock and the game is at 2 pm. MOM's Organic Grocery is coming to the area in early 2025. And the Annapolis Patch has an interesting grocery story that explains the high cost of eating in in Maryland!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She'll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 27th, 2023, this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

The housekeeping update to make sure you are in the know. Tomorrow will be the last DNB for the year–we’re taking Friday off so you might as well too–I’ll write you a note! Anyhow, we have news so, let’s get into it, shall we?

Well, Eastport is ending the year on a bang–well, seven bangs, to be precise. Seven bangs from handguns. On December 26, 2023, at 3:09 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street following reports of shots fired. As of now, no victims or suspects have been found. I saw a Ring video of this shooting, and it tore my heart apart. You could see just the top of a child’s head, below the camera view, playing in their front yard and getting up and running into their home when the shooting started. What should be unacceptable to the community is that it seemed just as normal to that child as getting the mail from the mailbox is to most. Oh, the mailman came; I need to go get the mail. Oh, four people are shooting at each other; I need to go inside now.

Yesterday, about a thousand people gathered in West Annapolis to witness the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales parade through the streets before the Military Bowl. The festivities featured live music, food trucks, and vendor stalls along Giddings Avenue. And today, look for that parade with the Clydesdales starting at City Dock at 10 am. I will be emceeing the parade down at Market House in a yellow tent–stop by and say hello. I’m heading down there right after this uploads! And the free tailgate also gets underway at the stadium at 10 am and then the game kicks off at 2 pm and will be shown on ESPN.

We have a fascination with grocery stores in this area. Grocery Wars was one of our top ten stories of the year. So I guess it makes sense that Mom’s Organic Market, renowned for its organic produce, is set to open its first Anne Arundel County location at Park Plaza in Severna Park by early 2025. With the addition of the 25,000-square-foot store, the center, located at 550 Ritchie Highway, will have a 96% occupancy.

Jacob Baungart from the Annapolis Patch has a great grocery story, too! A recent report by Consumer Affairs highlights a 7% increase in grocery prices in Maryland over the past 12 months, outpacing the national average. This surge ranks Maryland third, following Pennsylvania and Vermont. Factors contributing to this inflation include supply chain disruptions, regional demand, and overhead expenses. There are a lot of other details in it–so go check out Annapolis.Patch.com

We’re speaking with Mother Dave this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight. Professionally known as Dave Rather, the owner of Mother’s Peninsula Grill about the growth of the company and what’s new and coming!

